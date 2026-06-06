Peter Phillips Marries Harriet Sperling in Private Royal Ceremony Amid Family Tensions and Enthusiastic Public Turnout

Peter Phillips, the Queen's eldest grandchild, married Harriet Sperling at a private church ceremony in Gloucestershire attended by senior royals but marked by the absence of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew. The event unfolded under renewed scrutiny of the Princesses of York's finances and amidst enthusiastic public gatherings.

Harriet Sperling , a 45-year-old paediatric nurse specialist for the NHS, arrived at Gloucestershire's All Saint's Church in a stunning white gown and tiara for her intimate wedding to Peter Phillips , Princess Anne 's 48-year-old son.

The private ceremony in Kemble, near Cirencester, saw the presence of senior royals including King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank. The event, one of the biggest royal occasions this year, took place despite a backdrop of renewed scrutiny regarding the Princesses of York, who were recently revealed to have been secretly subsidised for years by Queen Elizabeth and King Charles, never having personally paid rent for their palace residences.

Peter, the Queen's eldest grandchild and 19th in line to the throne, was supported by his daughters Isla, 14, and Savannah, 15, from his first marriage to Autumn Kelly, who served as bridesmaids alongside Harriet's 14-year-old daughter Georgina. Also present were Peter's sister Zara Tindall, her husband Mike Tindall, and their children Mia, 12, Lena, seven, and Lucas, five, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Notably absent was the groom's cousin Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, with reports suggesting he and Peter have not spoken in years; the presence of Prince William, Harry's estranged brother, was also a factor. Former Prince Andrew was also uninvited as the monarchy distances itself from his scandal linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The wedding was organised by Bentley's Entertainments, the firm behind high-profile events such as the Beckhams' wedding and Princess Eugenie's 2018 nuptials.

Despite forecasts of torrential rain, scores of royal fans gathered hours before the ceremony. James and Jane Cahill travelled 120 miles from Newark, Nottinghamshire, with Jane describing herself as a fervent royalist who attended the King's Coronation. Local resident Sue Hooper, a member of the Tetbury Art Society where King Charles is patron, said she had previously met the monarch at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Jez and Sarah Smith, who live less than a mile from the church, brought their dog Ziggy but were unable to persuade their teenage children to join. Sarah noted that such celebrations provide a positive counterpoint to world news, while Jez observed a mix of ages among the crowd. Molly Hurrell, 27, who brought her aunt and young daughter, recalled meeting the King as a nursery school pupil over two decades ago.

The gathering underscored the human, familial side of the monarchy while navigating complex contemporary dynamics





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