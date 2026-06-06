Peter Phillips marries Harriet Sperling in intimate royal wedding

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have come under renewed public scrutiny this week after a report by the National Audit Office laid bare how they have been secretly subsidised for years by their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and now by their uncle, King Charles. The private service at today's nuptials is a real family affair, with Peter's daughters Isla, 14, and Savannah, 15, by former wife Autumn Kelly, and Harriet's 14-year-old daughter from her first marriage, Georgina, serving as bridesmaids.

Harriet Sperling , a 45-year-old paediatric nurse specialist for the NHS, has arrived at Gloucestershire's All Saint's Church for her intimate wedding to Peter Phillips , Princess Anne's son, in a stunning white gown and tiara.

The private ceremony in Kemble, near Cirencester, is attended by a crowd of delighted royals, including King Charles and Queen Camila, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, with their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank. This comes as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have come under renewed public scrutiny this week after a report by the National Audit Office laid bare how they have been secretly subsidised for years by their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and now by their uncle, King Charles.

The sisters have never personally paid a penny in rent, despite living in exclusive properties at Kensington Palace and St James's Palace for nearly two decades. In contrast, the private service at today's nuptials is a real family affair, with Peter's daughters Isla, 14, and Savannah, 15, by former wife Autumn Kelly, and Harriet's 14-year-old daughter from her first marriage, Georgina, serving as bridesmaids.

The groom, who is the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, and 19th in the line of succession, is also supported by his sister Zara, 45, and her husband, former rugby ace Mike Tindall, as well as their children Mia, 12, Lena, seven, and Lucas Tindall, five, who attended the nuptials. However, one member of the Royal Family noticeably absent from the celebrations is the groom's cousin, Prince Harry, who is said to have 'not spoken in years' to Peter, and sources say the presence of his estranged brother, Prince William, at the event will also inevitably have played a part.

The festivities were organised by Bentley's Entertainments, a blue-chip firm which oversaw David and Victoria Beckham's wedding, multiple parties for Sir Elton John, Princess Eugenie's Windsor nuptials to Jack Brooksbank and Peter's 2008 ceremony to his first wife Autumn Kelly. Despite the prospect of torrential downpours, scores of fans took their place hours before the wedding of Peter and Harriet, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royals.

Many of the royal watchers were locals, but James and Jane Cahill travelled 120 miles from Newark, Nottinghamshire, to make sure they were in place three hours before the ceremony started. The royal family's efforts to distance themselves from the fallout surrounding Prince Andrew's long-running scandal linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have also been evident, with the former Prince Andrew reportedly not invited to the ceremony





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