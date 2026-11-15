Peter Phillips Birthday New Life With Harriet Sperling After Past Royal Controversies

Peter Phillips celebrates his 49th birthday and new marriage to Harriet Sperling, marking a fresh chapter following years of public controversies involving his previous marriage and business ventures.

Peter Phillips marks his 49th birthday by embracing a quiet, stable domestic life with his new wife, NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, 46. The couple recently wed at All Saints Church in Kemble, signaling a distinct departure from the high-profile dramas that previously defined his public image. They are now establishing their home on the Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire, the property belonging to Peter's mother, Princess Anne.

New Marriage and Family Life Details

The summer wedding to Harriet Sperling was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family members. This event stood in sharp contrast to his 2008 nuptials with Autumn Phillips at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Peter and Autumn Phillips have now carved out a blended family life, focusing on privacy and stability after years of intense media scrutiny. The move to the Gatcombe estate represents a return to a more traditional and secluded royal lifestyle.

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HELLO! Magazine Wedding Controversy Explained

Peter Phillips's first marriage to Autumn Phillips became infamous due to a controversial £500,000 deal with HELLO! magazine. The agreement granted the publication exclusive access and a 100-page feature, which included candid photographs of senior royals. These images featured Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Chelsy Davy in private moments. Prince William was reported to be deeply unhappy with the decision, feeling his privacy had been breached. Sources confirmed that neither Peter nor the magazine sought approval from the princes beforehand.

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Business Ventures and Commercial Scandals

Further controversies emerged regarding Peter Phillips's business dealings and use of his royal connection. In 2018, it was revealed that Peter had received £750,000 for overseeing Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday street party in 2016. The event, attended by 10,000 guests paying £150 each, significantly boosted the finances of his company, Sel (UK) Limited. Shareholders' funds jumped from £7,733 in 2015 to £164,038 in 2016. Later, in 2020, the Cabinet Office faced calls to investigate his role in advertising Bright Dairies in China. The campaign billed him as a British royal family member, a claim Longleat House denied granting permission for.

Political Reaction and Future Outlook

The Bright Dairies advertisements drew criticism from former Home Office minister Norman Baker and other MPs for breaking strict rules on royal endorsements. Despite the backlash, Peter Phillips has moved on from his divorce from Autumn Phillips. He began dating Lindsay Wallace in 2021 before eventually marrying Harriet Sperling. The couple now resides away from the center of media attention, focusing on their new family unit. This shift suggests a definitive end to the era of public controversy that previously characterized Peter Phillips's relationship with the press and the monarchy.