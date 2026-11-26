Peter Phillips and his wife Harriet attend the unveiling of the Claridge's Christmas Tree designed by Dame Anya Hindmarch, continuing their high-profile social season after the Fayre of St James's.

Peter Phillips and his wife Harriet have commenced the holiday season with significant social activity, marking their second high-profile public appearance in as many days. The couple attended the official unveiling of the Claridge's Christmas Tree, an event held on Wednesday evening at the renowned five-star Mayfair hotel. This engagement followed closely on the heels of their debut as husband and wife at the annual Fayre of St James's Christmas Carol Concert, establishing a trend of prominent festive participation for the newlywed pair.

Claridge's Tree Unveiling Details and Attendees

Dame Anya Hindmarch served as the designer for this year's impressive 29-foot installation, which was revealed to the public and media on Wednesday. The glamorous occasion attracted a star-studded crowd, including Joan Collins, Claudia Winkleman, and Emma Thynn, alongside the Phillips couple. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, arrived at the venue dressed in a sharp black suit paired with a white striped shirt, presenting a dapper appearance suitable for the prestigious setting.

Also read Peter Phillips And Harriet Mark Royal Social Milestone At Christmas Concert

Harriet Phillips Fashion Choices at Events

Harriet Phillips commanded attention with her festive fashion selections, opting for an olive green sequin skirt from Wiggy Kit priced at £475. She paired the skirt with the brand's Kit Ivo shirt in White Cotton and accessorized with purple drop earrings from Kiki McDonough. To complete the ensemble, she wore Emmy London mid-heel pumps in the shade Claudia Black and carried a Bow Fringed-Trimmed Satin Clutch designed by Anya Hindmarch, a piece noted for its popularity among the Princess of Wales.

These attire choices came just one day after the couple's appearance at the Fayre of St James's Christmas Carol Concert in Piccadilly. For that Tuesday evening event, Harriet wore a sumptuous forest-green velvet coat by Wiggy Kit, complemented by black heels and a statement leopard print handbag by Anya Hindmarch. Fashion observers also noted her pear rubellite and diamond accent earrings, while Peter looked debonair in a smart navy suit and a festive red tie. Also present at that earlier concert was the Queen's sister Annabel Elliot, whose son Sir Ben Elliot founded the Quintessentially foundation responsible for organizing the event.

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Background of Phillips Marriage and Royal Integration

The Phillips couple tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, in June. The wedding was attended by the King and Queen, along with other senior members of the Royal Family, signaling a strong familial endorsement of the union. Since her nuptials, Harriet Phillips has integrated smoothly into royal social circles, joining her husband at major events such as Royal Ascot, where they participated in the traditional carriage procession, prior to their summer honeymoon.

Insights from Hello Magazine Interview

In a recent interview with Hello magazine, Harriet Phillips discussed her transition into life as a new member of the Royal Family. She attributed her confidence and grounding nature to her previous challenging career on the NHS frontline and her wholesome upbringing. She stated that having her feet firmly on the ground beforehand helped her adapt to the rigors of the role, emphasizing that her parents provided a stable foundation. She also highlighted Peter as a grounding influence, noting that this world is his normal while hers is new, but she finds pleasure in sharing life and experiences with him after the juggle of single motherhood and full-time work.