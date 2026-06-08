Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling Tie the Knot in Kemble, England

Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne and the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, married pediatric NHS nurse and freelance writer Harriet Sperling in a wedding attended by several members of the British royal family.

Peter Phillips , the 45-year-old son of Princess Anne and the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, wed pediatric NHS nurse and freelance writer Harriet Sperling on Saturday at All Saints' Church in the village of Kemble, England.

The wedding was attended by several members of the British royal family, including King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla, as well as heir apparent Prince William and his wife Princess Kate. The fashions generally adhered to the modern royal style codes, with A-line skirts, conservative silhouettes and hemlines, statement headwear and shoes that align with the overall classic and stately aesthetics.

However, a range of pumps were on display, from the understated to the slightly more flamboyant. Harriet Sperling, the bride, wore a traditional all-white palette for her special day, modeling Jimmy Choo's Love slingback pumps in ivory satin with her custom Emilia Wickstead dress. Princess Kate dressed up in a monochrome cream-colored ensemble completed by pumps from Rupert Sanderson. Princess Eugenie showcased one of the most unique shoe styles of the wedding with the Fendi First sandal style in navy.

Zara Tindall attended the wedding in Emmy London's Rebecca pumps in silver, while Queen Camilla wore a beige suede style from Eliot Zed. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh opted for a light blue look from head to toe and grounded her ensemble with pastel blue suede pumps from Prada. Princess Beatrice went with a pointed-toe pump style from Jennifer Chamandi, which was made unique with its strap and heel design.

The various shoe styles on display at the wedding showcased the diversity of royal fashion and the influence of different designers and styles





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