Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's Royal Wedding: A New Chapter and a Significant Gathering

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's upcoming wedding is set to be a significant royal event, with almost the entire Royal Family expected to attend. The wedding at All Saints Church in Gloucestershire is described as an intimate yet important gathering, marking a new chapter for Peter following the breakdown of his marriage. Harriet has quickly become a familiar and warmly received face within royal circles, and the upcoming ceremony is shaping up to be one of the most significant private royal family celebrations of the year.

Peter Phillips and fiancée Harriet Sperling are set to welcome almost the entire Royal Family to their June wedding, with one notable person expected to miss the event.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly not been invited due to ongoing reputational concerns surrounding the King's disgraced brother. The couple's wedding at All Saints Church in Gloucestershire is described as an intimate yet significant royal gathering, with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence among those expected to attend. Peter's sister Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are also set to attend.

Peter's marriage to Canadian-born Autumn Kelly ended in divorce in 2021, and Harriet has quickly become a familiar and warmly received face within royal circles. The upcoming ceremony is shaping up to be one of the most significant private royal family celebrations of the year





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Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Royal Family Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Jeffrey Epstein Gloucestershire All Saints Church King Charles Queen Camilla Princess Anne Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence Prince And Princess Of Wales Prince Edward Duke Of Edinburgh Sophie Duchess Of Edinburgh Zara Tindall Mike Tindall Autumn Kelly Divorce Faith Single Motherhood Christianity Royal Ascot Cheltenham Festival Jeweller Elizabeth II Faith Single Motherhood Christianity Paediatric Nurse Specialist NHS Early Brain Development Saving A Life Virus Critically Ill Baby Specialist Medical Team Saving A Life Virus Critically Ill Baby Paediatric Nurse Specialist NHS Early Brain Development Saving A Life Virus Critically Ill Baby Specialist Medical Team

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