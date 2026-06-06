Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling rehearse royal wedding in Cotswold church ahead of Saturday ceremony

Peter Phillips and NHS nurse Harriet Sperling held a dress rehearsal at All Saints' Church in Kemble, with family members including Zara Phillips and the royal household observed. Security measures, weather forecasts and the involvement of event firm Bentley's Entertainments are detailed.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling 's blended family gathered at All Saints' Church in the Cotswolds on Friday afternoon for a dress rehearsal ahead of the royal wedding scheduled for Saturday.

The 12th‑century church, located in the village of Kemble near Cirencester, is only a short drive from Princess Anne's estate at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire. The rehearsal was a low‑key affair, with a handful of casually dressed relatives and friends filing in to see the set‑up and practice the ceremony. Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne, arrived in a grey top, jeans and wraparound sunglasses, chatting with a small group of around thirty guests before stepping inside.

By the entrance three teenage bridesmaids - Harriet's daughter Georgina, 14, from a previous marriage, and Peter's daughters Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14 - were seen rehearsing an imagined veil and entering the nave together. Georgina, who first met the royal family at Balmoral in 2023, has never taken part in a royal wedding before, while the Phillips sisters are accustomed to royal events.

Peter introduced Harriet to his daughters shortly after their romance began in May 2024, and the rehearsal gave them a chance to bond in a relaxed setting. The guest list for the wedding is expected to include the most senior members of the royal household: King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne and her husband Vice‑Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie.

Zara Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall will also attend, adding another layer of family connection to the ceremony. Security preparations were evident, with police officers patrolling the churchyard and nearby roads, and plans to close several village streets on the day of the wedding to manage crowds and protect the historic site.

Crews have been busy transporting large urns, floral arrangements and other decorative elements into the church, transforming the ancient building into a venue suitable for a royal nuptial. Though the rehearsal was blessed with clear skies, the forecast for Saturday predicts a 90 percent chance of rain, meaning the couple may have to brave a wet exit from the historic nave.

The event is being managed by Bentley's Entertainments, a high‑profile production company that has overseen weddings for David and Victoria Beckham, Elton John, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, as well as Peter Phillips' own 2008 wedding to Autumn Kelly. Peter and Harriet announced their engagement in August 2023 after becoming linked publicly in May 2024. Harriet, a 45‑year‑old NHS nurse, is the daughter of the late Rupert Sperling and has a familial link to the Duke of Gloucester.

She is a single mother to Georgina, now 14, and has spoken publicly about the challenges of raising a child with limited resources, emphasizing the strength found in love and resilience. The engagement ring, designed by the same jeweller who created Queen Elizabeth II's iconic 1946 wedding band, includes a subtle tribute to the late monarch.

Peter, 48, is 19th in the line of succession, and the couple's union is being described as intimate yet significant, reflecting both their personal histories and the wider royal network that surrounds them





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