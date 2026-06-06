Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling Marry in Intimate Gloucestershire Ceremony

Princess Anne's son and his NHS nurse bride said “I do” Saturday at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, in front of guests including Kate Middleton, Prince William, and King Charles III.

Saturday, June 6 began early for onlookers, fans, and reporters, all of whom assembled at the crack of dawn in hopes of glimpsing the couple and their wedding party.

While Peter Phillips is's son, he has no official title or royal duties—but, still, this was the closest to a royal wedding England has seen in quite some time. And what is a royal wedding without some show-stopping guests? While Phillips and Sperling emphasized that this would be a small, family affair, when your family includes the Windsors it's hard to fly under the radar.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla made a specific effort to greet the crowd, both stepping out of their car to say hello to onlookers. For the occasion, Camilla wore a cream dress and coat, and carried a Dior handbag, a look that did double-duty forOnlookers gasped as they caught sight of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate in an elegant nude tweed dress by Roland Mouret that she paired with matching pumps, clutch, and hat.

Prince Edward and wife Sophie also gave a wave, with Sophie in sky blue from head to toe. The groom's sister, Zara Tindall, also wore blue, with husband Mike at her side. The occasion also marked the first public appearance with the royal family for several months by the groom's cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The pair, who are the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, have avoided the spotlight in light of.

Beatrice, accompanied by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wore a green floral dress. Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, who are expecting their third child, both wore navy. With a bouquet of sweet peas, myrtle and lily of the valley in hand, bride Harriet Sperling was radiant as she walked down the aisle with her brother, Nicholas, in a tribute to their late father.

She wore a white sheath gown with long sleeves and a high lace collar, custom-made by designer Emilia Wickstead. Constructed using three different elements, a square-neck column underdress, delicate lace over-jacket, and 10-foot train, the gown took hundreds of hours of work to complete. Atop her head was a pearl and diamond tiara on loan from Pragnell, the British jeweler that also made her engagement ring.

“Diamonds highlight a festoon of glittering laurel leaves and articulated floral motifs, bearing great resemblance to the tiara owned by The Princess Royal, in the official photograph celebrating her fiftieth birthday in 2000. Favoured as a bridal headpiece and owned by the Pragnell family, this delicate tiara has been worn by generations of Pragnell family members and was present at the Coronation of both King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II,” a statement from the jeweler reads.

Harriet's daughter Georgina and Peter's daughters, Savannah and Isla Phillips, served as bridesmaids, all in Emilia Wickstead gowns. , a site with its own wedding connection: Queen Elizabeth II purchased the estate in 1976 as a wedding present for Anne after she married her first husband, Mark Phillips, and raised Peter and and his sister Zara on its grounds.

's weekend editor, while during the week she serves as a contributor, writing most frequently about the intersection of pop culture and true crime. Previously, she was a deputy managing editor at theQueen Mary of Denmark Celebrates King Frederik X’s 58th Birthday in Giorgio Armani After celebrating the crowded Royal Run, the Danish royal family swapped sneakers for formalwear for the traditional greeting from Amalienborg Palace.

Princess Diana's Nieces Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer Shine at the 2026 Cannes Film FestivalHer loyalty to her husband, King Charles III, is obvious, but a royals expert says she is devoted to protecting the monarchy. As Mike Tindall sheds light on the Princess of Wales’s competitive spirit, a brief history of Middleton’s cocktail preferences.

In a wide-ranging radio interview, where he praised Kate Middleton’s recent Italy trip, William confessed that his daughter, Charlotte, “particularly is obsessed by Taylor Swift. ”Queen Elizabeth II gave Anne the gold and diamond adornment to commemorate her marriage to Mark Phillips. Despite the couple's 1992 parting, the princess still wears the sentimental gift.

How the RHS Chelsea Flower Show Became King Charles’s Favorite Social Engagement The horticultural display that began Tuesday is like Disneyland for gardeners—and for more than a century, it has captured the affections of the royal family. The singer and British actor Callum Turner were married in a London civil ceremony. For him, a blue suit; for her, a white suit complete with a wide-brimmed hat, nodding to Jagger’s own 1971 nuptials.

On a trip to Switzerland to advocate for online child safety, the Duchess of Sussex seemed to nod to a familiar purple dress. The jewelry was purchased for the fashion designer Calvin Klein’s then wife, who wore the pricey pearls to the 1989 CFDA Awards. On Wednesday and Thursday, Crown Princess Elisabeth is graduating from Harvard’s prestigious Kennedy School of Government with a master’s of public policy.





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Harriet Sperling and Prince Peter Phillips Exchange Vows at Intimate Gloucestershire WeddingHarriet Sperling, a NHS paediatric nurse, married Prince Peter Phillips in a private ceremony at All Saints Church, Kemble, attended by senior royals and spotlighted amidst renewed scrutiny of royal housing subsidies.

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Peter Phillips Marries Harriet Sperling in Private Royal Ceremony Amid Family Tensions and Enthusiastic Public TurnoutPeter Phillips, the Queen's eldest grandchild, married Harriet Sperling at a private church ceremony in Gloucestershire attended by senior royals but marked by the absence of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew. The event unfolded under renewed scrutiny of the Princesses of York's finances and amidst enthusiastic public gatherings.

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Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Peter Phillips marries fiancée Harriet Sperling in fairytale weddingPeter was previously married to Autumn Kelly, making him the first of Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren to remarry.

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