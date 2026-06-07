Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling Depart Wedding in Meghan Markle's Rolls-Royce

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding concluded with a grand exit in a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV, the same car that transported Meghan Markle to her wedding. The bride wore a stunning white Emilia Wickstead gown with a priceless diamond tiara, while notable guests included members of the royal family and the bride's family.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling 's wedding concluded with a grand exit, as the couple was whisked away in a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV, the same car that transported Meghan Markle to her wedding eight years ago.

This limited edition vehicle, one of only 18 ever made, was originally commissioned for Princess Elizabeth in 1950 and has since been used by various members of the British royal family for high-profile events. The happy couple shared a kiss in the backseat of the luxurious claret and black car, waving at their guests as they departed from All Saints Church in Gloucestershire.

The Phantom IV, initially in Valentine Green with a red pinstripe, was repainted to the Royal livery of Royal Claret and Black, and has been used by the Queen for official engagements, including her first royal appearance at Westminster Abbey in 1952. King Charles has also been seen using the car frequently since his accession.

Harriet Sperling looked radiant as a blushing bride in a white Emilia Wickstead gown, adorned with a priceless diamond tiara known as the 'Pragnell' family tiara. The tiara, featuring a festoon of glittering leaves with floral motifs, has been worn by generations of the Pragnell family, including at the Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.

She accessorized her stunning wedding dress with Jimmy Choo shoes and Pragnell earrings, and her hair was styled in an elegant bun to showcase the shimmering tiara. The bride's bouquet was created by renowned floral artist Millie Richardson and included sweet peas, myrtle, and lily of the valley, with myrtle symbolizing love, beauty, and peace. The wedding service was led by Reverend Dr. Steve Bullock, with the marriage blessing and address by Reverend Nicky Gumbel.

Notable guests included the bride and groom's parents and siblings, such as Peter's half-sister Stephanie Hosier and her husband William, and Peter and Stephanie's father Captain Mark Phillips. However, Prince Harry was notably absent from the celebrations, with sources citing his estranged relationship with Peter and the presence of his brother, Prince William, as factors contributing to his absence.

Despite the royal presence, the wedding was a joyous affair, with the newlyweds looking delighted as they shared a kiss in the backseat of the Rolls-Royce, waving at their well-wishers





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Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Rolls-Royce Phantom IV Meghan Markle Royal Wedding Emilia Wickstead Pragnell Tiara Royal Family

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