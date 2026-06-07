Peter Phillips married NHS nurse Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church in Kemble, delivering a bright and heartfelt ceremony despite drizzle, with the core royal family in attendance and a festive reception at Gatcombe Park.

The royal household finally found a moment of pure celebration yesterday as the King's nephew Peter Phillips wed Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire.

The atmosphere was bright despite the grey sky, and the steady drizzle was met with a makeshift umbrella guard that allowed the couple to exit the church almost dry for their photographs. Harriet, a 45‑year‑old NHS nurse, arrived in a romantic white lace gown designed by Emilia Wickstead, a favourite of the Princess of Wales.

She was accompanied by three bridesmaids - the groom's teenage daughters Savannah and Isla, and her own daughter Georgina - who walked ahead of her as her brother Nicholas escorted the bride down the aisle in memory of their late father Rupert Sanders. The ceremony was attended by a core group of royal relatives and close friends.

King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted the crowd with warm smiles, while Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, radiated effortless elegance in a cream boucle Roland Mouret dress with a boater hat, drawing the loudest cheers from the assembled spectators. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie appeared slightly uneasy, perhaps wary of any unexpected interruptions from other family members, but William's gentle reassurance helped calm the moment.

Throughout the service the royal family displayed their characteristic poise, masking any underlying tensions that have recently shadowed the house of Windsor. Notably absent were Prince Harry and his partner Meghan, sparking speculation about whether they were invited at all. The gathering also lacked the presence of Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor and his wife Fergie, further underscoring the focused intimacy of the event. After the vows, the newlyweds shared a tender kiss before moving to a vintage Rolls‑Royce for their departure.

They were escorted by a large white umbrella held by their bridesmaids, while the crowd of roughly three hundred well‑wishers erupted in cheers. The King and Queen were the first to leave, whisked away by helicopter to attend the Derby at Epsom. Later, William and Catherine followed in a black Audi, receiving another wave of applause.

The celebration continued at Gatcombe Park, the estate of Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence, where a reception was held for family and friends. The day offered a rare glimpse of genuine joy within the monarchy, providing a much‑needed uplift amid an otherwise somber period for the royal family





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