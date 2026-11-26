Peter Phillips and Harriet Phillips make their second public appearance of the festive season at the unveiling of Dame Anya Hindmarch's 29-foot Christmas tree at Claridge's in Mayfair.

Peter Phillips and his wife Harriet Phillips enjoyed a high-profile start to the holiday season on Wednesday evening as they attended the official unveiling of the Claridge's Christmas Tree. The couple stepped out in Mayfair, London, for the glamorous event which marked their second major public appearance in just two days.

The 49-year-old son of Princess Anne and the former NHS nurse arrived at the five-star hotel alongside Dame Anya Hindmarch, the renowned British designer responsible for this year's festive installation. The tree stands at an impressive 29 feet tall and serves as a centerpiece for the hotel's Christmas celebrations.

Also read Peter Phillips And Harriet Mark Royal Social Milestone At Christmas Concert

Fashion Details and Event Attendees

Harriet Phillips dressed appropriately for the festive occasion in an olive green sequin skirt from Wiggy Kit that cost £475. She paired the skirt with a white cotton Kit Ivo shirt from the same brand and added a touch of color with purple drop earrings from Kiki McDonough. To complete her ensemble, she wore Claudia Black mid-heel pumps by Emmy London and carried a Bow Fringed-Trimmed Satin Clutch also designed by Anya Hindmarch, a favorite of the Princess of Wales.

Peter Phillips opted for a classic black suit paired with a white striped shirt, presenting a dapper appearance for the evening. The couple posed for photographs alongside Dame Anya Hindmarch, celebrating the launch of the new decorative feature. The star-studded event was also attended by prominent figures including Joan Collins, Claudia Winkleman, and Emma Thynn.

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Festive Season Appearances Since June Wedding

This appearance follows closely on the heels of the couple's first festive outing as husband and wife. On the previous Tuesday evening, Peter and Harriet Phillips attended the annual Fayre of St James's Christmas Carol Concert located in Piccadilly, London. Their attendance at two distinct high-profile events so early in the season highlights their active engagement with the royal social calendar.

At the previous concert, Harriet Phillips wore a forest-green velvet coat by Wiggy Kit, complemented by black heels and a leopard-print handbag by Anya Hindmarch. She accessorized with pear rubellite and diamond accent earrings, striking a figure alongside her husband who wore a navy suit and a festive red tie. The event was organized by the Quintessentially Foundation, founded by Sir Ben Elliot, the son of the Queen's sister Annabel Elliot.

Adapting to Royal Life and Family Dynamics

Since their marriage in June at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, the couple has seamlessly integrated into royal life. Their wedding was attended by the King, the Queen, and other senior members of the Royal Family. Prior to their honeymoon, they attended Royal Ascot, where they participated in the traditional carriage procession.

In a recent interview with Hello magazine, Harriet Phillips discussed her transition into life within The Firm. She attributed her confidence to her previous career on the NHS frontline, which helped her maintain a grounded perspective. She noted that Peter's familiarity with royal protocols helps anchor her, as she described his experience as his normal while hers is a new adjustment.

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Phillips also reflected on her background, thanking her parents for providing a wholesome and stable upbringing. She expressed hope that she has passed these values on to her daughter. The interview highlighted the challenges she faced as a single mother raising a child while working full-time, and her relief at finding a partner to share life's experiences.

Looking Forward for the Phillips Couple

The couple's busy schedule demonstrates their commitment to public duties and family bonding. Harriet Phillips mentioned that she is currently finding ways to balance her previous work commitments with her new role and family life. She described the adjustment to having a new family shape as pleasurable and noted the support she receives from her husband.

As the festive season continues, Peter and Harriet Phillips are expected to continue their public engagements. Their recent appearances at the Claridge's event and the Christmas Carol Concert have set a positive tone for the holidays, showcasing their style and dedication to charitable and royal causes.

The unveiling of the 29-foot tree at Claridge's adds to the festive atmosphere in Mayfair, providing a backdrop for the couple's continued visibility. The event underscores the blend of tradition and modern celebrity that characterizes the royal family's public interactions during the Christmas period.