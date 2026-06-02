Peter Pan's Dark Reimagining: Land of Never's Chilling Horror-Thriller

Mad Cave Studios' upcoming comic series, Land of Never, gives a grim and twisted take on the classic Peter Pan tale, transforming the beloved hero into a villainous cryptid known as the 'Floating Man'. The story follows Jim Hoke, a disgraced former pathologist, as he searches for his missing daughter, Wendy, with the mysterious Floating Man as his prime suspect.

Disney's beloved animated classic, Peter Pan , is set to receive a dark and twisted reimagining this summer in the form of a horror-thriller comic series , Land of Never, from Mad Cave Studios .

Unlike the classic tale and Disney's animated film, this series transforms the iconic Peter Pan into a cryptid-like villain known as the 'Floating Man'. The story follows Jim Hoke, a disgraced former pathologist, whose teenage daughter Wendy vanished six months ago. Hoke suspects the mysterious Floating Man, who is believed to be responsible for Wendy's disappearance. The first issue, releasing on June 17, 2026, promises a dark mystery centered around Hoke's desperate search for his daughter.

This modern retelling reimagines classic characters and relationships, with Wendy Darling now Wendy Hoke, daughter of a modernized Captain Hook. The official synopsis teases a chilling vision of a hulking figure at Wendy's window, hinting at the terrifying truth behind her disappearance





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Peter Pan Land Of Never Mad Cave Studios Horror Thriller Comic Series Dark Reimagining

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