Peter Murrell Sells Portuguese Villa After Receiving Legal Aid in SNP Embezzlement Case

Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive and estranged husband of Nicola Sturgeon, sold his Algarve holiday home months after securing legal aid for his defence in a major embezzlement case, sparking debate over eligibility rules.

Peter Murrell , the estranged husband of former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon , has sold a villa in Portugal's Algarve region after receiving legal aid for his criminal defence.

The property, overlooking the popular Nossa Senhora da Rocha beach in Porches, was disposed of in October last year, approximately six months after the Scottish Legal Aid Board approved his application for publicly funded legal representation. Murrell, 61, the former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP), had jointly owned the holiday home with his sister and family friends. It was sold to a Portuguese investment company.

While exact sale prices are not publicly disclosed in Portugal, comparable properties in the exclusive coastal development are currently marketed for between €400,000 and €600,000 (£346,000 to £518,000). The timing of the sale raises questions about the financial assessment that led to the approval of his legal aid. Legal aid is generally intended for individuals who cannot afford the full cost of legal representation, with eligibility determined by a review of income, assets, and financial commitments.

While a primary residence is excluded from this calculation, second homes, investment properties, savings, and other valuable assets are considered. Murrell successfully applied for aid in April last year while still listed as an owner of the Portuguese villa. Although a number of his assets, including a pension fund worth over £613,000 and a luxury motorhome, were frozen following his arrest under Operation Branchform-the long-running investigation into SNP finances-his equity in the Portuguese property was not seized.

This means its value could have been factored into his means test for legal aid. Property records also show Murrell held a Portuguese tax number during his ownership. The villa itself was a modest 1,200 square feet with two bedrooms, a kitchen, living area, private patio, and rooftop terrace overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

It was part of a gated resort with a swimming pool, tennis courts, and an upmarket seafood restaurant, located near the cliff-top chapel of Nossa Senhora da Rocha and about 30 miles from Faro, close to the tourist hub of Albufeira. Murrell has admitted embezzling more than £400,000 from the SNP between August 2010 and October 2022 and is due to be sentenced later this month.

At a recent court hearing in Edinburgh, his lawyer stated that Murrell would be able to repay the stolen funds through the value of assets that remain frozen. This development has drawn criticism from political opponents, who argue that owning an overseas holiday property should disqualify someone from receiving legal aid. The controversy adds further scrutiny to the finances of Murrell and his estranged wife, Nicola Sturgeon, who has maintained she was unaware of any wrongdoing.

Sturgeon previously told the BBC that both she and her husband earned substantial salaries and had little time for holidays due to public duties. However, staff at the Portuguese resort recalled the couple as frequent, low-key visitors over several years, often dining at local seafood restaurants. One restaurant owner described them as blending in with other British tourists, with Sturgeon known to enjoy gin and tonics while overlooking the coast.

The case continues to unfold amid intense public and political interest in the SNP's financial management and the personal circumstances of its former leader





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