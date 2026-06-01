Peter Murrell's Panic-Buying Scandal and Nicola Sturgeon's Denial Amid SNP Embezzlement Row

Court documents reveal that Peter Murrell, former SNP chief executive and Nicola Sturgeon's ex-husband, bought over 100 toilet rolls just before Sturgeon urged the public against panic-buying. The incident has raised questions about his foreknowledge and Sturgeon's claims of ignorance regarding his embezzlement of £400,000 from the SNP. A poll shows widespread public scepticism toward Sturgeon's assertions.

Peter Murrell , the disgraced former chief executive of the Scottish National Party ( SNP ), purchased more than 100 toilet rolls just hours before his then-wife, Nicola Sturgeon , then First Minister of Scotland, publicly urged the public against panic-buying during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court documents have revealed that Murrell spent £55.98 on 108 packs of Andrex toilet paper on March 7, 2020, a time when supermarkets were experiencing severe shortages of essential items. This purchase occurred a mere 48 hours before Sturgeon appeared at a press conference instructing the public to 'behave as rationally as possible' and to avoid bulk buying.

Despite the official warning, Murrell continued to make significant purchases in the following weeks, including 144 bottles of Evian still mineral water and four packs of liquid laundry detergent. These actions have sparked considerable outrage among political opponents, who assert that Murrell's stockpiling was done with advance knowledge of his wife's impending public message, which would likely trigger further restrictions on purchases.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton criticised the apparent double standards, stating, 'Peter Murrell's loo roll splurge suggests that he had advance notice of Nicola Sturgeon's warning against panic buying, but it's also typical of the SNP's 'do as I say, not as I do' double standards.

' Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie echoed this sentiment, calling the hypocrisy 'breathtaking' and suggesting it raises fresh questions about who within the party leadership knew what and when. The scandal has also raised broader questions about Nicola Sturgeon's own awareness of her husband's actions.

A recent poll by Norstat for The Sunday Times has revealed that only 7 per cent of Scots are certain that Sturgeon is telling the truth when she claims she had no knowledge of her husband's embezzlement. Even among SNP voters, a mere 15 per cent are fully convinced of her honesty, with only 21 per cent of the general Scottish public willing to accept her account.

These findings contradict assertions from current SNP leader and First Minister John Swinney, who claimed voters still have 'strong confidence' in the party. Opposition politicians argue that the public is no longer willing to trust the SNP after years of alleged double standards, a hypocrisy epitomised by Murrell's lockdown stockpiling. Baillie stated, 'The people of Scotland placed their trust in the SNP during a national crisis. They are entitled to feel that trust was abused.

' Russell Findlay, the Scottish Tory leader, added, 'This survey confirms that Nicola Sturgeon's comments on her husband's crime spree have not been accepted by the people of Scotland. ' The toilet roll incident came to light as Sturgeon, in a recent interview with the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, defiantly refused to apologise to SNP donors for her ex-husband's embezzlement of over £400,000 from party funds.

She also indicated she would not contribute to reimbursing the donors, stating, 'I am not guilty of that embezzlement so nothing that belongs to me should be part of that - rightly, it should not be part of that.

' During the emotional hour-long interview, Sturgeon claimed she had never seen the infamous £124,000 camper van, purchased with stolen funds and parked on her mother-in-law's driveway, though she admitted party officials had discussed the vehicle as early as 2021. She repeatedly insisted she knew nothing about Murrell's crimes and had not noticed the expensive household goods. Murrell pleaded guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh to embezzling more than £400,000 from the SNP.

Sturgeon reflected on the betrayal, saying, '(Murrell) perpetrated a crime on the SNP. By definition, that included me as the party leader. He misled. He deceived.

He is serving and will be serving a sentence for a crime he committed.

' Police Scotland have confiscated most of the items bought with the embezzled money





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Peter Murrell Nicola Sturgeon SNP Embezzlement Panic-Buying Lockdown Toilet Rolls Scottish Politics Poll Donors Camper Van Double Standards

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