Peter Murrell's Pandemic Panic-Buying Sparks SNP Hypocrisy Row

New court documents reveal that Peter Murrell, husband of former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, bought over 100 toilet rolls hours before Sturgeon warned against panic-buying. The scandal, coupled with a damning poll showing low public belief in Sturgeon's denials, has ignited a firestorm over SNP double standards and alleged cover-up.

Peter Murrell , the disgraced former chief executive of the Scottish National Party ( SNP ) and estranged husband of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon , purchased more than 100 toilet rolls just hours before Sturgeon publicly urged the Scottish public to avoid panic-buying during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court documents have revealed that Murrell spent £55.98 on 108 Andrex toilet rolls on March 7, 2020, a time when supermarkets were experiencing significant shortages of essential items due to widespread stockpiling. His purchase occurred less than two days before Nicola Sturgeon held a press conference on March 9, where she instructed citizens to "behave as rationally as possible" and refrain from bulk buying, a message aimed at preventing further supply chain disruptions.

The timing of Murrell's shopping spree has drawn intense scrutiny, suggesting he may have had advance knowledge of his wife's imminent public warnings. Beyond the toilet rolls, Murrell also acquired 144 bottles of Evian mineral water and multiple packs of liquid laundry detergent in the subsequent weeks, further fueling allegations of pre-emptive hoarding while the general public was being told to act with restraint.

This episode has ignited a political firestorm, with opposition parties seizing on the disclosures to highlight what they describe as a profound hypocrisy within the SNP's leadership. Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton stated that Murrell's actions suggest he received insider information about Sturgeon's upcoming advice yet chose to ignore it, encapsulating a "do as I say, not as I do" mentality.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie called the situation "breathtaking" in its hypocrisy, arguing that each new revelation casts an increasingly harsh light on the culture fostered under Sturgeon and former Deputy First Minister John Swinney's tenure. The scandal has also raised urgent questions about the extent of knowledge within the party's inner circle regarding Murrell's activities, which have now been proven to constitute a criminal embezzlement of party funds.

Further compounding matters, a recent opinion poll conducted by Norstat for The Sunday Times indicates that a mere 7 percent of Scots are fully convinced by Nicola Sturgeon's repeated claims that she was unaware of her husband's illicit spending. Even among SNP voters, only 15 percent accept her account without reservation.

Overall, just 21 percent of people across Scotland are willing to believe Sturgeon's narrative about the source and nature of the purchased items, which include luxury goods like a £124,000 camper van and expensive jewellery. Sturgeon has consistently denied any knowledge of these purchases, claiming she only learned of them when prosecutors brought them to light.

However, the survey results suggest a public that is deeply sceptical of her assertions, finding them implausible given the scale and nature of the spending. First Minister John Swinney has attempted to reassure party members, insisting that voters retain "strong confidence" in the SNP, but opposition leaders counter that this scandal is the latest in a series of double standards that have eroded public trust.

Russell Findlay, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, asserted that the poll confirms Sturgeon's explanations have failed to persuade the Scottish people. The scandal intensified when Nicola Sturgeon, in a BBC interview with Laura Kuenssberg, categorically refused to apologise to SNP donors for the crimes committed by her ex-husband and indicated she would not contribute any personal assets to help recompense the stolen funds, estimated at over £400,000.

She argued that because she was "not guilty of that embezzlement," nothing she owns should be part of the recovery process, which she expects will be handled through legal channels against Murrell. During the emotionally charged interview, Sturgeon also became tearful when discussing her affection for jewellery bought by Murrell with embezzled money, yet she asserted she had never seen the expensive camper van, despite party officials having discussed it as early as 2021.

Peter Murrell has already pleaded guilty in the High Court in Edinburgh to embezzling more than £400,000 from the SNP over a period of years, acknowledging that he perpetrated a crime that, by definition, misled and deceived the party and its leader, his wife at the time. Police Scotland have since confiscated most of the items purchased with the stolen funds, but the political and reputational damage continues to mount for the SNP as questions about oversight, knowledge, and accountability remain unanswered





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Peter Murrell Nicola Sturgeon SNP Embezzlement Panic-Buying Toilet Rolls Lockdown Scottish Politics Hypocrisy Poll Donors BBC Interview Laura Kuenssberg

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