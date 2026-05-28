Peter Murrell's Embezzlement Scandal: SNP Donations Misused on Luxury Purchases

A scandal involving Peter Murrell, husband of former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, who embezzled nearly half a million pounds from SNP funds to finance a lavish lifestyle, raises questions about governance and accountability within the party. The article critiques the culture that enabled such misuse and the continued support for the SNP despite evidence of corruption.

Sometimes I look at my darling partner and think: why have you never bought me a Fortnum & Mason musical advent calendar? Where are my £2,600 crystal Lalique Feuilles salt and pepper grinders with their Peugeot mechanism and engraved leaf pattern?

Is a three-grand Husqvarna robotic lawnmower totally out of the question? And if you really loved me you'd buy me some luxury leather goodies from Frank Smythson, maybe a £2,495 jewellery box for all the emeralds I don't have, plus two £500 tote bags - one navy, one burgundy - to carry home all the loot; the fountain pens, the silver wine coasters, the wristwatches, the necklaces, the tea sets and the books that you absolutely refuse to lavish on me.

You say we have to live within our means, baby. So boring! For it doesn't seem to apply to everyone out there. We both had a bitter laugh at Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon, not to mention the glittering tornado of luxury goods that whirled into their new-build redbrick in Uddingston and elsewhere.

Yet this is not a comedy, it is an utter tragedy for Scotland. Not just because SNP members donated their hard-earned money to the party coffers in the honest belief that it would help fund their nationalistic dreams and further the cause of independence. It was not - absolutely not - meant to be used to fund the Sturgeons' lifestyle with expensive domestic knickknackery such as coffee makers and £110 pencil sharpeners, for God's sake.

I may not agree with their political views but what poor mugs these voters have been taken for, and I don't mean the Le Creuset ones that Murrell bought by the dozen. Peter Murrell, the estranged husband of Nicola Sturgeon, has admitted to embezzling nearly half a million pounds. Two crystal Lalique Feuilles pepper and salt grinders are included in a 126-page indictment detailing hundreds of items Murrell is believed to have bought using the money.

What is even more tragic is that despite all this, so many still believe in the higher SNP dream and remain keen to overlook evidence of this persistent, high-level corruption within their own party; while believing with all their hearts - stop it! - that Peter was just a misunderstood misfit who lost his way. Really, Tinkerbell and the Tooth Fairy have more credibility than this tragic chancer.

Murrell has conveniently pleaded guilty to all charges and is going to jail for an alarmingly brief time, but all that matters to those headbanger hardliner SNP cult members is the cause, the cause and the cause, just because.

'This has got nothing to do with the principles of the party,' chirped one SNP supporter outside Holyrood this week. I mean, really? Are you kidding? The embezzlement of nearly half a million pounds over a 12-year period suggests to me a culture that permitted executive-level secrecy, entitlement and criminal connivance, at the very least.

Current SNP leader John Swinney blustered that there is no need for a public inquiry, but who is he kidding? The whole episode smacks of unethical practice and unchecked sleaze within the SNP hierarchy. Murrell was buying everything from a motorhome vehicle to a Slouch Pouch onesie to tubes of hand cream on the company dime - and I sincerely hope these three items are not related. May I pause to mention my favourite purchase paid for by Scottish voters?

Six bottles of Avon Skin So Soft. As every Scot like me knows, it is the best and only antidote for fighting off midges in the summer season on the West Coast. Why couldn't Murrell pay for this small convenience himself? It's only six quid a bottle.

Let's move on. My big question is how this plague of big and small pilfering was allowed to happen in the first place? Where were the in-house standards, the balances and checks, the governance? In any company or business, it usually takes two people to sign off any payment - or to get the invoice on to the company books in the first place, which is much more difficult.

When Peter Murrell was knee-deep in video games and Jo Malone perfumes and designer umbrellas and fancy corkscrews, where was the treasurer, the accountant, the auditor? Doesn't John Swinney want to get to the bottom of all this, doesn't he want to do right by those well-meaning SNP members who have been so abused? My big question, writes Jan Moir, is how this plague of big and small pilfering was allowed to happen in the first place?

Peter Murrell was a nilionaire social climber who used SNP money to furnish himself and his lovely wife with the lifestyle he thought they deserved. Consider that in May 2021, SNP treasurer Douglas Chapman resigned because he was unable to properly scrutinise the books after a panicked Murrell had mysteriously paid £100,000 back into the party funds.

Chapman is the only person in this torrid imbroglio who emerges with a scrap of dignity, someone who perhaps tried to do the right thing in a quagmire of corruption





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