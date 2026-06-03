Peter Murrell's £400,000 SNP Embezzlement Exposed: Luxury Purchases and Systemic Failures Laid Bare

Fresh details revealed in court show former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell embezzled over £400,000 in party funds, spending on Amazon goods, a £124,000 motorhome, and other luxury items, while falsifying records. The scandal raises questions about oversight and prompts calls for an independent inquiry.

The extent of former Scottish National Party chief executive Peter Murrell 's financial misconduct has been starkly detailed in court proceedings, revealing a pattern of embezzlement spanning over a decade.

Murrell, who is married to former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, admitted to stealing £400,310.65 from the SNP's principal bank account between August 2010 and October 2022. The case, heard at the High Court in Edinburgh and livestreamed for the first time in Scotland, provided a comprehensive narrative of how Murrell exploited his unfettered access to party finances.

Prosecutor Alan Cameron KC outlined how Murrell used a special charge card for fraudulent purchases, often mislabelling them as 'leadership expenses' or 'legal fees' in the party's accounting software. Among the expenditures were nearly £43,000 spent on Amazon goods, with almost all items delivered to the Glasgow home he shared with Sturgeon. A particularly egregious example was a 24ft motorhome costing £124,550, which had only four miles on the clock when seized by police.

The vehicle was disguised as a 'van' on invoices and never used by any other party member. The spending spree extended to a Volkswagen Golf car, later sold to part-fund a Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicle worth over £81,000. A false invoice was created for the Jaguar, describing it as a 'stage payment' for a postponed national tour.

Other luxury items included a £3,070 robotic lawnmumber mislabeled as 'legal fees' and a silver wine coaster costing £3,500 passed off as 'leadership expenses'. In total, Murrell made 1,066 purchases using embezzled funds, according to court documents. He falsified accounting records and fabricated invoices to cover his tracks, actions described by prosecutor Cameron as a systematic abuse of trust. Political reactions have been swift.

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay stated the revelations 'destroyed the ludicrous claims' that Murrell was a cunning mastermind, instead asserting he 'brazenly stole' under the noses of Sturgeon and current First Minister John Swinney. Findlay called for a full independent inquiry, emphasizing the need to answer critical questions regardless of political difficulty. Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry characterized Murrell as someone who 'just took advantage of a system where scrutiny and questioning were demonised'.

Ex-First Minister Lord McConnell labelled the scandal 'embarrassing' for Scotland on the world stage. Meanwhile, Swinney admitted that taxpayers' money may have been in the compromised SNP account but resisted immediate calls for an inquiry, describing it as a 'colossal breach of trust'. The narrative underscores systemic failures in oversight, with Murrell maintaining control over party administration throughout his tenure. The case continues to reverberate, casting a shadow over the SNP's governance and prompting demands for accountability





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peter Murrell SNP Embezzlement Nicola Sturgeon John Swinney Motorhome Fraud Scottish Politics Party Funds Court Inquiry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell returns to court after pleading guilty to embezzling £400,000Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has returned to court for a further hearing after pleading guilty to embezzling more than £400,000 from the party. Murrell's guilty plea has led to intense scrutiny for his former wife Nicola Sturgeon, who has denied knowing of his crimes.

Read more »

Ex-SNP Chief Peter Murrell bought £3,000 robotic lawnmower labeled as legal fees, court hearsPeter Murrell, former SNP chief executive, used embezzled party funds to buy luxury items including a robotic lawnmower, a £124,550 motorhome, and designer stationery. He pleaded guilty to embezzling over £400,000 and faces sentencing in June.

Read more »

Peter Murrell embezzled over £400,000 from SNP in decade-long fraudFormer SNP chief executive Peter Murrell used party funds for personal luxury items and vehicles, including a motorhome and Jaguar, while falsifying records and invoices. Political leaders call for inquiry as details of the embezzlement scandal emerge.

Read more »

Peter Murrell Embezzlement Scandal: SNP's Power Couple and the Crisis of TrustPeter Murrell, former SNP chief executive and husband of Nicola Sturgeon, pleaded guilty to embezzling over £400,000 from the party. The High Court hearing revealed crude methods used to conceal the fraud. First Minister John Swinney faces mounting pressure over the SNP's response, including rejecting an independent inquiry. Nicola Sturgeon's claims of ignorance are widely doubted, damaging her legacy. The scandal has escalated into a major governance and trust crisis for the SNP.

Read more »