Peter Murrell embezzled over £400,000 from SNP in decade-long fraud

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell used party funds for personal luxury items and vehicles, including a motorhome and Jaguar, while falsifying records and invoices. Political leaders call for inquiry as details of the embezzlement scandal emerge.

Peter Murrell , the former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP), has been revealed to have embezzled over £400,000 from party funds in a brazen scheme that spanned more than a decade.

Court documents presented at the High Court in Edinburgh detailed how Murrell used a special charge card to make fraudulent purchases, often misrepresenting them as leadership expenses or legal fees. Among the items bought with stolen money were a £124,000 motorhome with only four miles on the clock, a robotic lawnmower mislabeled as legal fees, and a silver wine coaster described as leadership expenses.

Nearly £43,000 was spent on Amazon goods, most delivered to the home he shared with his wife, former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. The scale of Murrell's offending was laid bare in a nine-page narrative read out by prosecutor Alan Cameron KC. Between August 2010 and October 2022, Murrell made 1,066 unauthorized purchases from the SNP's main bank account, which he controlled. He falsified accounting records and created fake invoices to cover his tracks.

One notable purchase was a Volkswagen Golf, later sold to fund a Jaguar I-Pace worth over £81,000. The court also heard that the motorhome was never used by any party member and was described in invoices as a van. Cameron noted that the embezzled funds came primarily from membership fees and donations, though some may have come from public funds provided by the Electoral Commission. Political reactions have been swift and scathing.

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay called the revelations a destruction of claims that Murrell was a cunning criminal mastermind, instead describing him as someone who brazenly stole under the noses of his wife and current First Minister John Swinney. Swinney admitted that taxpayer money may have been in the affected account but resisted calls for an independent inquiry. Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry commented that Murrell took advantage of a system where scrutiny was demonized.

The case has embarrassed Scotland on the world stage, according to former First Minister Lord McConnell. Murrell, who appeared in court handcuffed and dressed in a dark blue suit, has pleaded guilty to embezzlement and awaits sentencing. The court proceedings were livestreamed on YouTube, a first for Scotland, as the nation grapples with the fallout of this unprecedented breach of trust





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