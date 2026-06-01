Peter Mandelson's WhatsApp Messages Reveal Disparaging View of Wes Streeting

The publication of Lord Mandelson's WhatsApp messages from his time as US ambassador has revealed his disparaging view of Wes Streeting, the former health secretary. The messages show how Lord Mandelson and Pat McFadden frequently gossiped about other Labour figures and suggest that Mr Streeting is 'immature' and having an 'early mid-life crisis'.

Peter Mandelson , a senior Cabinet minister, has been involved in a series of snide chats with a fellow minister, Pat McFadden, in which he disparaged Wes Streeting , the former health secretary.

The publication of Lord Mandelson's WhatsApp messages from his time as US ambassador has revealed his views on Mr Streeting. The messages, sent between March and September last year, show how Lord Mandelson and Mr McFadden frequently gossiped about other Labour figures. In one exchange, on 25 July 2025, Lord Mandelson told Mr McFadden about his texts from Mr Streeting, saying that Mr Streeting had sent him a 'wild long hysterical message' about Israel.

Lord Mandelson also suggested that Mr Streeting was 'immature' and was having an 'early mid-life crisis'. Mr Streeting had previously discussed the recognition of a Palestinian state with Lord Mandelson on 24 July 2025. He said that morally and politically, the UK should join France in recognising Palestine, citing Israel's alleged war crimes and ethnic cleansing.

Mr Streeting resigned as health secretary last month after losing confidence in Keir Stramer's leadership and is expected to stand in any contest to replace the Prime Minister. The publication of the WhatsApp messages has sparked controversy and raised questions about Lord Mandelson's behavior and judgment. It has also highlighted the personal and professional relationships between senior Labour figures, including Mr Streeting and Lord Mandelson





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