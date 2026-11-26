New documents reveal Peter Mandelson attempted to influence Labour ministerial appointments during his tenure as UK ambassador to Washington. The revelations add to the controversy surrounding his dismissal.

Newly released documents confirm that Peter Mandelson actively interfered in Labour Party ministerial appointments while serving as the UK Ambassador to Washington. The disgraced peer refused to divest his lobbying firm quickly and attempted to influence a cabinet reshuffle shortly before his dismissal last September.

WhatsApp Messages Reveal Political Meddling

Lord Mandelson sought to influence the composition of Sir Keir Starmer's frontbench team through direct digital communication with the Prime Minister's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney. On September 5, six days before his sacking, Mandelson instructed McSweeney to 'solve your Darren issue,' a reference to Darren Jones. The peer also inquired whether the government was planning to remove Peter Kyle from his position.

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McSweeney later reported that the team had handled the situation effectively. This digital correspondence contradicts previous claims made by McSweeney to Members of Parliament, who had stated earlier in the year that he did not respond to any texts from Mandelson regarding the restructuring of the Labour cabinet.

Lobbying Firm Sales and Financial Delays

Internal Foreign Office correspondence highlights the complex timeline surrounding Peter Mandelson's ownership of the lobbying firm Global Counsel. Mandelson sought to offload the firm after accepting the ambassadorial role, but the transaction faced significant delays due to valuation disputes. Sir Olly Robbins, a senior official, noted in March 2025 that the sale was stalled because the firm had not made an offer commensurate with fair value.

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By July 2025, Mandelson expressed frustration over the lack of progress in an email discussing inquiries from Private Eye. He stated that potential buyers should 'pull their finger out and buy my shares.' These documents reveal the financial tensions that existed alongside his diplomatic responsibilities during this period.

Connections to Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

The decision to dismiss Peter Mandelson in September last year followed the emergence of details regarding his close links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. A document from the US Department of Justice published in March shows Mandelson pictured with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein. This scandal contributed to questions about Sir Keir Starmer's knowledge of the appointment, which played a role in Starmer's subsequent resignation.

More than 1,500 pages of documents were published earlier in June, including messages between Mandelson and cabinet ministers. The Metropolitan Police requested that certain files be withheld from an initial release to protect their investigation into misconduct in public office. Mandelson was arrested in February but has denied any allegations and is cooperating with police.

Political Fallout and Ministerial Reactions

The latest tranche of documents, viewed by the Intelligence and Security Committee, reveals further interactions between Mandelson and senior Labour figures. Darren Jones, the former chief secretary to the prime minister, contacted Mandelson on the day of his dismissal to state he had done a 'great job.' This message suggests a continued political rapport despite the controversy.

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Pat McFadden, the Work and Pensions Secretary, also corresponded with Mandelson, complaining about pressure from Labour backbenchers. McFadden noted that MPs were asking who could be taxed to pay benefits to others. Meanwhile, Mandelson described the Prime Minister's office as 'beleaguered and bereft,' providing a candid glimpse into the internal dynamics of the Labour government at that time.