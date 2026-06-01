Peter Mandelson Exposed for Disparaging View of Wes Streeting

Lord Mandelson's WhatsApp messages reveal his disparaging view of Wes Streeting, the former health secretary, sparking controversy within the Labour party.

Peter Mandelson has been exposed as having a disparaging view of Wes Streeting , the former health secretary, in WhatsApp messages sent during his time as US ambassador.

The messages, which were published today, reveal that Lord Mandelson frequently gossiped about other Labour figures with senior Cabinet minister Pat McFadden. In one exchange, on 25 July 2025, Lord Mandelson told Mr McFadden about a 'wild long hysterical message' he received from Mr Streeting about Israel. He wrote: 'By way, I received a wild long hysterical message from Wes about Israel. I pushed back.

I can forward but reflects pretty badly on his maturity in my view.

' The messages also show that Lord Mandelson and Mr McFadden discussed Mr Streeting's behaviour on several occasions. In a separate exchange, on 29 July last year, Lord Mandelson said: 'I think Wes is experiencing an early mid life crisis.

' Mr McFadden replied to Lord Mandelson: 'He is very active on the MPs WhatsApp groups on this subject. ' Lord Mandelson's comments about Mr Streeting come after the former health secretary resigned as health secretary last month due to losing confidence in Keir Stramer's leadership. Mr Streeting is expected to stand in any contest to replace the Prime Minister.

The publication of Lord Mandelson's WhatsApp messages has sparked controversy within the Labour party, with many questioning his leadership style and treatment of colleagues. The messages are part of 1,500 pages of material covering Lord Mandelson's disastrous appointment as Britain's top diplomat in Washington DC. They reveal how Lord Mandelson frequently gossiped about other Labour figures with senior Cabinet ministers, including Pat McFadden and other unnamed individuals.

The messages also show that Lord Mandelson was dismissive of Mr Streeting's views on Israel, calling them 'hysterical'. The former health secretary had previously discussed the recognition of a Palestinian state with Lord Mandelson, saying: 'Morally and politically, I think we need to join France.

' He added: 'Morally, because Israel is committing war crimes before our eyes. ' Lord Mandelson's comments about Mr Streeting have been widely condemned, with many accusing him of bullying and harassment. The Labour party has announced an investigation into the allegations, with many calling for Lord Mandelson's resignation. The controversy has sparked a wider debate about the leadership style of Labour leaders and the treatment of colleagues within the party





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Peter Mandelson Wes Streeting Labour Party Leadership Style Bullying And Harassment

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