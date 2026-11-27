Documents revealed advice the former UK ambassador gave Keir Starmer on how to get a tech deal.

The former British ambassador to the U.S., Peter Mandelson, urged his prime minister to lavish praise on President Donald Trump to secure a critical technology deal, according to newly released files.

Documents related to Mandelson's stint as British envoy include a letter in which he advised the then prime minister Keir Starmer to give props to Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" during the president's U.K. visit in July 2025. Mandelson told Starmer he should use Trump's visit to his Turnberry golf course to lobby the president to sign a Technology Prosperity Deal between the U.K. and the U.S. as part of his state visit later that year.

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The law firm representing Mandelson is reported to be Mishcon de Reya, which Newsweek has contacted for comment. Newsweek has also reached out to the U.K. Foreign Office. What Were The Documents Released? A third tranche of documents has been released outlining the circumstances of Mandelson's stint as British envoy in Washington, D.C.