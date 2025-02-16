Peter Leads Liberty Past UTEP in Conference USA Showdown

Liberty University's Taelon Peter delivers a standout performance, scoring 23 points and pulling down 10 rebounds to guide his team to a 76-69 victory over UTEP. Peter's clutch shooting and rebounding in the second half proved decisive in securing the win for the Flames.

Taelon Peter came off the bench to score 23 points and grab 10 rebounds, leading Liberty past UTEP 76-69 on Saturday night. Peter's performance helped the Flames improve to 21-5 overall and 9-4 in Conference USA. Owen Aquino also contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds for Liberty. Kaden Metheny chipped in with 13 points, hitting 3 of 5 three-pointers. For UTEP, Otis Frazier III led the way with 16 points and two blocks. David Terrell Jr.

added 10 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Corey Camper Jr. also finished with 10 points and two steals. At halftime, Zander Yates scored eight points for UTEP, who held a 35-32 lead. Peter exploded for 17 points in the second half, propelling Liberty to a seven-point victory.





