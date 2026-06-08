Peter Laviolette will be the LA Kings' next head coach, AP source says

Peter Laviolette will be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

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The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy. Here's how to do itWorries about flying seem to be taking off.

Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneHow to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigrettePope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationTrump asegura que Irán no traiciona su mensaje de campaña de"no más guerras"

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy. Here's how to do itWorries about flying seem to be taking off.

Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphoneHow to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigrettePope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationTrump asegura que Irán no traiciona su mensaje de campaña de"no más guerras"





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Jim Hiller Los Angeles Kings D.J. Smith National Hockey League NHL California Stanley Cup Artemi Panarin Kevin Fiala Sports Stanley Cup Playoffs Quinton Byfield Anze Kopitar Ken Holland NHL Hockey Rob Blake Adrian Kempe

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