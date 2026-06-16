Peter Krause Returns in New NBC Drama 'Line of Duty' After Departure from '9-1-1'

Peter Krause, who left the hit ABC series '9-1-1' after his character's death, stars in NBC's upcoming drama 'Line of Duty.' The new show centers on the Hollingsworth family, a multigenerational clan of law enforcement officers navigating jurisdictional conflicts and personal dynamics while tackling high-stakes cases for federal agencies. When a routine investigation spirals into a deadly conspiracy, the family must rely on their combined expertise and confront moral dilemmas to protect each other and bring the perpetrator to justice, even if it means breaking their oaths.

A little over a year ago, 9-1-1 underwent one of the biggest changes ever. After eight years of starring in the ABC procedural, Peter Krause exited the series through an emotional arc in which his character met an untimely death.

In 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 15, "Lab Rats," the 118 responds to a catastrophic lab accident that leaves two firefighters infected with a deadly virus. Bobby sacrifices his life and gives Chimney (Kenneth Choi) the only antidote. Since then, Krause has appeared in an episode or two of the show, but he's no longer a series regular. But for fans who have missed his magnetic on-screen presence, this new fall series is about to quench your thirst.

Krause is now one of the leading cast members in NBC's upcoming drama. Krause trades the turnouts and fire engine for a badge in the series that explores the American law enforcement and legal apparatus through the eyes of one family. The Hollingsworths are a family dedicated to the rule of law, but that's easier said than done when American systems are notorious for jurisdiction battles. Those battles extend to the dinner table for this family.

Krause and Hope Davis (Your Honor) lead the show as Mike and Jane Hollingsworth, whose children, Russ (Taylor Bloom), Clare (Kat Cunning), and Micah (Tommy O'Brien), work for different departments. Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire) also stars. Titled Line of Duty, the series is written and executive-produced by Josh Safran (Quantico, Gossip Girl) with Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector.

The official series description below explains the conflict: "A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.





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Peter Krause Line Of Duty NBC 9-1-1 Hollingsworth Family Law Enforcement Drama Josh Safran Hope Davis Charlie Barnett

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