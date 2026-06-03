Peter Krause Leaves 9-1-1 Behind, Moves On to New Family Drama Line of Fire

Peter Krause is leaving 9-1-1's Bobby Nash in the past as he moves on to a new project with NBC's Line of Fire. The actor's departure from 9-1-1 was met with sadness from fans and cast members alike, particularly after Bobby's death in season 8. Krause has since kept mum about the matter, but behind the scenes, he was working on a new role as Mike Hollingsworth in Line of Fire.

Peter Krause is leaving 9-1-1's Bobby Nash in the past as he moves on to a new project with NBC 's Line of Fire. The actor's departure from 9-1-1 was met with sadness from fans and cast members alike, particularly after Bobby's death in season 8.

Krause has since kept mum about the matter, but behind the scenes, he was working on a new role as Mike Hollingsworth in Line of Fire. The show is a family drama that marries law enforcement-focused stories with family dynamics, with Krause's character being a part of the Secret Service. The ensemble cast includes Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett.

While no premiere date has been announced, Line of Fire is set to air on Monday nights on ABC, competing with other popular shows like Monday Night Football and The Rookie. Krause's new role is exciting for fans who loved him in Parenthood and Six Feet Under, and it will be interesting to see how Line of Fire compares to his previous network TV offerings.

For now, it seems that Krause is genuinely happy to take on this new role, but his presence will still be felt in 9-1-1. The show's core is being rebuilt, and it will be interesting to see how the new cast and storylines develop. With a new project on the horizon, Krause is moving on from 9-1-1's Bobby Nash and exploring new family dynamics in Line of Fire





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peter Krause 9-1-1 Line Of Fire NBC Family Drama

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man killed in house fire on North Side, San Antonio Fire Department saysA man and multiple pets were killed in a North Side house fire early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Read more »

Fire ignites at Front Range Landfill in Weld County, Mountain View Fire Rescue saysA fire ignited at the Front Range Landfill Tuesday morning, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue said.

Read more »

Utah's closed fire season arrives as above-normal fire risk rises statewideUtah's closed fire season began on Monday, as most of the state now faces above-normal fire potential.

Read more »

Cal Fire crews ‘actively engaged’ in battling brush fire south of Dulzura that began in MexicoThe brush fire has charred hundreds of acres of brush south of Dulzura but isn’t threatening any structures.

Read more »