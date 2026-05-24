Peter Jackson's Opportunity to Undo His Biggest Middle-earth Mistake

Peter Jackson has discussed making a new movie in the world of The Lord of the Rings, and this could be the perfect opportunity for the director to undo his greatest mistake. Jackson made some of the best Lord of the Rings movies of all time, directing both the original trilogy as well as the prequel trilogy, The Hobbit. With those done, audiences are still not tired of Middle-earth. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 is a hit on Prime Video, even if the reception to the program has been more mixed. However, that iteration of Tolkien's world, despite replicating much of the same design, is not connected to Jackson's six films. The films are with New Line Cinema, a subsidiary of Warner Bros., and the studio is hard at work on new chapters. The most recent release in this canon is the anime The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, but more live-action features are on the way with The Hunt for Gollum and Shadow of the Past. All of these Lord of the Rings movies are linked to Jackson's trilogy, but new reports have suggested that another long-rumored project may also finally be in the works. If Jackson comes on board to adapt this work, it will give the director the chance to undo what has arguably been the biggest mistake in Middle-earth so far.

Peter Jackson has discussed making a new movie in the world of The Lord of the Rings, and this could be the perfect opportunity for the director to undo his greatest mistake.

Jackson made some of the best Lord of the Rings movies of all time, directing both the original trilogy as well as the prequel trilogy, The Hobbit. With those done, audiences are still not tired of Middle-earth. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 is a hit on Prime Video, even if the reception to the program has been more mixed.

However, that iteration of Tolkien's world, despite replicating much of the same design, is not connected to Jackson's six films. The films are with New Line Cinema, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. , and the studio is hard at work on new chapters.

The most recent release in this canon is the anime The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, but more live-action features are on the way with The Hunt for Gollum and Shadow of the Past. All of these Lord of the Rings movies are linked to Jackson's trilogy, but new reports have suggested that another long-rumored project may also finally be in the works.

If Jackson comes on board to adapt this work, it will give the director the chance to undo what has arguably been the biggest mistake in Middle-earth so far. Peter Jackson Tried To Make Too Many Films Out Of The Hobbit. The Hobbit movies still have a lot to love, but it is clear that the creative drive wasn't there for Jackson like it was with his previous chapters.

While the series did find other material to feature from the larger world of The Lord of the Rings, it was not enough to work, largely due to inconsistent creative visions. Guillermo Del Toro was supposed to direct The Hobbit, and the project was deep into development when he left. With a green light to film, this pushed Jackson to quickly take his place, even though he had planned on only serving as a producer.

The eventual project suffered from a lack of a coherent cinematic idea and a tight schedule. Jackson Has Suggested That He May Be Developing A Silmarillion Film. Other directors are working on side stories developed around pieces from The Lord of the Rings and its appendices, but Peter Jackson revealed that other Tolkien works may have their rights made available for licensing soon, due to changes in Tolkien's estate.

This could finally allow the filmmaker to adapt Tolkien's last remaining major work, The Silmarillion. While New Line was able to get the rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit with deals in 1998 and 2023, Tolkien's posthumously published works, like The Silmarillion, have not been licensed. The rights for these lay with Christopher Tolkien, the author's son, who was instrumental in getting the book finished and published.

Christopher Tolkien didn't love Jackson's films, so he didn't wish to see more adaptations of his father's work. However, following Christopher Tolkien's passing in 2020, there have been changes to ownership within the Tolkien estate. Discussions are now finally happening concerning future films about this previously unadaptable material. The Silmarillion Must Be Adapted In Unique, Self-Contained Pieces.

Rather than attempting to make one oversized and bloated trilogy or sequence of interconnected films, the director must approach the book in a wholly new way. Fortunately, Tolkien's Silmarillion is not a piece that can be directly adapted. Telling all kinds of stories across vast swaths of time, there are many different tales within The Silmarillion that could make for great Middle-earth films of their own.

Adapting the story of Beren and Lúthien, based on the love story shared between Tolkien and his wife Edith, could make for a stellar singular, epic film. Other stories could be stretched into longer stories, but this would be risky. Something like the Quenta Silmarillion could be adapted into a series of films, but it would be more effective to approach the stories within individually.

The tale of Fëanor and the Silmarils could be a single film, while The Fall of Númenor could be another entirely. There is reason to be worried about the future of The Lord of the Rings, certainly





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Peter Jackson The Lord Of The Rings The Hobbit Silmarillion New Line Cinema Warner Bros. Middle-Earth The Rings Of Power The War Of The Rohirrim The Hunt For Gollum Shadow Of The Past

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