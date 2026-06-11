Peter Hitchens Urges UK to Abandon Trident Nuclear Program for Iron Dome Defense

Columnist Peter Hitchens argues that the UK's Trident submarine system is an overpriced and obsolete deterrent, proposing instead the adoption of an Israeli-style Iron Dome missile defense to counter modern drone and missile threats.

Peter Hitchens , the prominent Mail on Sunday columnist, has sparked a significant debate regarding the future of the United Kingdom's national security strategy by arguing that the nation should completely scrap its Trident nuclear submarine program.

Speaking on the Alas Vine and Hitchens podcast, Hitchens characterized the existing nuclear deterrent as pointless and a dead loss, suggesting that the immense financial resources poured into the program are not yielding a proportional increase in safety or strategic advantage. The Trident system is currently slated for expiration in the 2040s, but the immediate pressure involves the retirement of the Vanguard-class submarines in the early 2030s.

To maintain the deterrent, the UK is currently constructing a new fleet of Dreadnought-class submarines at Barrow-in-Furness, a project with an estimated price tag of 31 billion pounds. Hitchens pointed out the sheer scale of this expenditure, noting that the total cost of renewing the Trident program is a subject of intense dispute, with estimates ranging from 20 billion to 34 billion pounds, while the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament has suggested the figure could soar as high as 205 billion pounds.

He argued that the cost is so astronomical that it defies rational economic logic, asserting that the investment would not effectively protect the country in a modern conflict scenario. As an alternative to the offensive capabilities of nuclear submarines, Hitchens proposed that Britain should pivot toward a defensive posture by developing its own version of Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system.

He believes that the nature of warfare has evolved, as evidenced by the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, where drone warfare and precision missile strikes have become the primary threats. According to Hitchens, a sophisticated sky-defense system would transform the UK's strategic position far more effectively than the threat of nuclear retaliation.

He suggested that the UK could maintain a minimal level of offensive capability through a small number of freefall bombs delivered by aircraft, which would suffice for basic deterrence, provided that the primary focus shifted to an impenetrable defensive shield. By prioritizing an Iron Dome-style system, the UK would be better equipped to handle the actual threats of the 21st century, such as swarms of drones or cruise missiles, rather than relying on a Cold War-era strategy of mutual assured destruction that he deems obsolete.

Furthermore, Hitchens expressed grave concerns regarding the current geopolitical climate, specifically the Western involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. He argued that Western powers are essentially using Ukraine as a launch pad for a proxy war against Russia, utilizing long-range missiles to target high-value assets like oil refineries deep within Russian territory. Hitchens warned that this strategy is dangerously provocative and occurs without a formal declaration of war, which significantly increases the risk of a catastrophic miscalculation by the Kremlin.

He cautioned that if Russia decides to respond to these perceived Western attacks, they possess the missile strength to target NATO capitals, including London. In such a scenario, he believes the UK is currently utterly vulnerable because it lacks an effective missile defense system.

The existence of an Iron Dome would provide a tangible layer of protection against such an eventuality, shifting the national security focus from the theoretical possibility of launching nuclear missiles to the practical necessity of intercepting incoming attacks. This call for a paradigm shift comes at a time when the UK's naval readiness is under scrutiny.

Recent reports have highlighted that all five of the UK's Astute-class submarines were unavailable for deployment due to a combination of maintenance requirements and technical failures. This lack of operational availability underscores the fragility of the current submarine-centric strategy. Hitchens contends that the transition from an offensive, nuclear-heavy posture to a defensive, interception-based posture is not only a financial necessity but a survival imperative.

By waving goodbye to the nuclear program and investing in cutting-edge air defense, the UK could mitigate the risks posed by modern geopolitical volatility while freeing up billions of pounds in public funds that are currently being spent on a system he views as a strategic relic





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