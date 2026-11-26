Columnist Peter Hitchens advocates for a UK Thanksgiving holiday to celebrate national heritage and resist American cultural imports like Black Friday and Halloween.

Columnist Peter Hitchens has issued a passionate plea for the United Kingdom to establish its own version of Thanksgiving, arguing that such a holiday would serve as a vital cultural anchor against the encroaching influence of American traditions. He suggests that a dedicated time for gratitude could help British citizens appreciate their unique historical resilience and natural beauty without the commercial distractions that currently dominate the autumn season.

The Case for a Unique British Holiday

Hitchens begins by acknowledging the appeal of the American tradition, recounting his personal experiences driving through Pennsylvania and Upstate New York where families unite for a national pilgrimage. He notes the impressive scale of this travel, observing vehicles from nearly every state, which highlights the deep familial bonds that define the American feast day. However, he contends that the UK lacks a comparable institution for expressing national thanks, a gap he believes is significant enough to warrant change.

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The columnist points out that late November is an ideal time for such a celebration, particularly given the current calendar structure. He observes that Britain has seen no public holidays since August, creating a long stretch of working days before the winter festivities begin. Hitchens proposes that inserting a Friday bank holiday in November would provide a welcome break from the monotony of daily life, offering a contrast to the Monday holidays that he likens to an additional Sunday.

He specifically criticizes the modern habit of celebrating both Christmas and New Year in the same week, suggesting that spreading these holidays out would enhance the experience for everyone. Hitchens recalls a time when New Year was a standard working day, implying that the current concentration of holidays diminishes their special status. A November break would allow people to focus on food and company without the pressure of upcoming Christmas preparations.

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Resisting the Invasion of American Traditions

A central theme of Hitchens' argument is the need to fend off what he describes as the growing invasion of American festivals into British culture. He cites Halloween as a prime example of this trend, questioning why British communities would adopt a holiday centered on decay and fear. He extends this criticism to the ubiquitous use of pumpkins, which he dismisses as unappetizing and visually unappealing, contrasting them with the rich culinary traditions of the UK.

He also directs sharp criticism at the commercial phenomenon of Black Friday, a term he finds historically inaccurate and culturally jarring. Hitchens explains that he associates the phrase with a Victorian bank collapse in 1866 London rather than modern retail discounts. He argues that the color black evokes mourning and gloom, making it an inappropriate label for a shopping event that encourages excessive consumerism and financial strain.

Furthermore, Hitchens warns against the premature consumption of turkey dinners, which he fears will dilute the traditional Christmas meal. By adopting an American-style feast in November, the UK would risk accelerating the commercialization of the autumn season. He believes that a British Thanksgiving should strictly prohibit presents, focusing solely on gratitude and togetherness to avoid the wearying nuisance of early Christmas marketing.

Gratitude for British Heritage and Survival

Despite his critique of American culture, Hitchens emphasizes that the UK has profound reasons to give thanks that are distinct from the American narrative. He contrasts the American focus on the survival of European settlers with the British perspective of holding onto land for a thousand years. He highlights the critical role of the Navy in protecting the nation from invasion, suggesting that this maritime strength has been more valuable than numerous land armies in preserving British sovereignty.

The columnist also expresses deep appreciation for the British climate, describing it as one of the kindest in the world based on his travels to extreme environments like Iraq and Siberia. He praises the fertile countryside, stating that it is unequalled on the planet, and sees these natural blessings as worthy of national recognition. This environmental gratitude forms a key part of his argument for a holiday that celebrates tangible, local benefits rather than imported commercial concepts.

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Ultimately, Hitchens identifies the survival of the nation in 1940 as the most significant reason for thankfulness. He reflects on how most of the world believed Britain would be conquered by German forces, yet the country endured through a spirit of resilience. He connects this historical moment to the legacy of Winston Churchill, who, despite his flaws, embodied a national character that remains relevant today.

Cultural Identity and Future Implications

The proposal for a British Thanksgiving is not merely about adding a day off work, but about reinforcing a distinct national identity. Hitchens argues that by defining their own traditions, Britons can resist the homogenizing effects of globalized American culture. This cultural assertion is particularly important in an era where local customs are increasingly overshadowed by international trends.

He suggests that a properly defined British holiday would allow citizens to focus on their own history and values without the interference of foreign commercial interests. By celebrating their unique heritage, including the contributions of figures like Churchill and the strength of their naval history, the UK could foster a deeper sense of community and pride.

The columnist calls for a reevaluation of how time is spent in late autumn, advocating for a shift away from consumerism toward genuine appreciation. This change would require a collective effort to redefine the season, prioritizing family, heritage, and natural beauty over the pressure to consume. Such a shift could restore meaning to the period between summer and winter, creating a space for reflection and gratitude.

As the debate over cultural influence continues, Hitchens' perspective offers a compelling counter-narrative to the dominance of American holidays. His argument invites readers to consider what aspects of their own history and environment are worth celebrating. By establishing a unique British Thanksgiving, the nation could honor its past while carving out a distinct place in the modern world, free from the encroachment of foreign commercial traditions.