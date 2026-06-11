Columnist Peter Hitchens argues that the UK should abandon its costly Trident submarine fleet in favor of an Israeli-style anti-missile system to counter modern drone and missile threats.

Peter Hitchens has sparked a significant debate regarding the future of the United Kingdom's national security strategy by proposing the complete abandonment of the Trident nuclear submarine program.

According to Hitchens, the current trajectory of the UK's nuclear deterrent is not only financially unsustainable but strategically pointless in the modern era. He argues that the massive expenditure required to maintain and renew this capability is an illogical use of national resources. With the Vanguard-class submarines scheduled for retirement in the early 2030s and the Dreadnought-class submarines currently being constructed at Barrow-in-Furness at a cost of approximately 31 billion pounds, the financial burden is staggering.

While government estimates for the replacement process range between 20 billion and 34 billion pounds, other organizations like the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament suggest the true cost could escalate to as much as 205 billion pounds. Hitchens suggests that the sheer volume of money being poured into this program is equivalent to a mountain of wealth that provides very little actual security in return, describing the project as a dead loss.

As an alternative to the nuclear deterrent, Hitchens proposes that Britain should invest in a domestic version of the Iron Dome anti-missile system, which has been utilized effectively by Israel. The rationale behind this shift is rooted in the changing nature of global warfare. The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran have demonstrated that the primary threats to modern nations are no longer just large-scale nuclear exchanges, but rather the proliferation of drone warfare and precision missile strikes.

Hitchens posits that a robust aerial defense system would transform the strategic position of the United Kingdom. Instead of relying on the threat of total annihilation, which he deems ineffective, the nation could focus on active protection. He suggests that a high-quality sky defense system, supplemented by a modest number of conventional freefall bombs, would be far more practical and effective than maintaining a fleet of nuclear submarines that may never be used.

The urgency of this transition is heightened by the current geopolitical climate, particularly the war in Ukraine. Hitchens believes that Western powers are utilizing Ukraine as a launchpad for a proxy war against Russia, employing long-range missiles to strike high-value targets such as oil refineries deep within Russian territory. He argues that this clandestine war is being conducted without a formal declaration, which drastically increases the likelihood of a catastrophic Russian response.

In his view, Russia possesses an undoubted missile strength that could be directed at NATO capitals, including London. Under the current security framework, Britain is essentially defenseless against such an attack. An Iron Dome style system would provide a critical layer of protection that Trident simply cannot offer, as a nuclear submarine cannot intercept an incoming missile targeting a city.

Further evidence of the failure of the current naval strategy can be seen in the reported technical issues plaguing the Royal Navy. Recent revelations indicate that all five of the UK's Astute-class submarines have been unable to deploy due to a combination of maintenance failures and technical glitches. This suggests a systemic problem within the naval infrastructure, where the ambition of the fleet outweighs its operational reality.

By shifting focus from the expensive and unreliable nuclear program to a cutting-edge missile defense system, Hitchens argues the UK would move from a position of theoretical power to one of actual resilience. The transition would mark a departure from the Cold War mentality of mutual assured destruction toward a modern strategy of active defense and risk mitigation in an increasingly volatile global landscape





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