Columnist Peter Hitchens argues that the UK should scrap its costly Trident submarines and instead invest in an Israel-style anti-missile shield to counter modern drone and missile threats.

In a provocative critique of the United Kingdom's current strategic defense posture, veteran columnist Peter Hitchens has urged the British government to abandon its reliance on the Trident nuclear missile program.

Speaking during a recent episode of the Alas Vine & Hitchens podcast, Hitchens characterized the continuation of the nuclear deterrent as essentially pointless and a waste of national resources. The financial burden of maintaining and renewing the system is a central point of contention, with the current Vanguard-class submarines slated for retirement in the early 2030s.

To replace them, the government is investing in the Dreadnought-class submarines, currently under construction at Barrow-in-Furness, with an estimated price tag of roughly 31 billion pounds. However, Hitchens argues that these costs are astronomical and unjustified, noting that some organizations, such as the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, estimate the total cost of renewal could soar as high as 205 billion pounds.

He suggests that the sheer scale of this expenditure represents a dead loss for the taxpayer, providing little practical utility in the context of modern global security. As an alternative to the offensive capabilities of Trident, Hitchens proposes that Britain should instead invest in a comprehensive anti-missile defense system modeled after Israel's Iron Dome. The shift in reasoning is driven by the evolving nature of conflict, specifically the lessons learned from recent wars in Ukraine and Iran.

These conflicts have demonstrated the devastating effectiveness of drone warfare and precision missile strikes, which traditional nuclear deterrents are ill-equipped to stop. Hitchens argues that a robust shield in the sky would fundamentally transform the UK's security position, providing a tangible layer of protection that a nuclear submarine fleet cannot offer.

This argument is further bolstered by reports concerning the current state of the Royal Navy's conventional capabilities, specifically the revelation that the entire fleet of five Astute-class submarines has recently faced deployment issues due to technical malfunctions and maintenance requirements. By pivoting toward a defensive system, Hitchens believes the UK would be better prepared for the actual threats of the 21st century rather than clinging to a Cold War-era strategy.

Beyond the technical and financial aspects, Hitchens' proposal is rooted in a deep concern regarding the current geopolitical trajectory of Western powers. He expresses the view that the conflict in Ukraine has evolved into a proxy war orchestrated by Western nations to destabilize Russia. According to Hitchens, the use of long-range missiles to strike high-value targets deep within Russian territory, such as oil refineries, has escalated tensions to a dangerous level.

He warns that there is a critical threshold where the Russian government may decide to retaliate directly against NATO capitals, including London. In such a scenario, the possession of nuclear submarines offers little immediate protection against a sudden missile strike on a major city. An Iron Dome-style system, while not perfect, would provide a realistic means of interception and defense, potentially saving thousands of lives.

Hitchens posits that the current strategy leaves the UK vulnerable, as it lacks a sophisticated air defense capable of neutralizing modern missile threats. Reflecting on the history of British military capabilities, it is noted that the nation retired its last air-dropped nuclear bombs in 1998, leaving Trident as the sole remaining nuclear option. Hitchens suggests that a more balanced approach—combining a high-tech defensive shield with a limited number of conventional freefall bombs—would be far more effective and less provocative.

He argues that the ability to tell an adversary that the UK possesses a few bombs it can drop if necessary, while simultaneously possessing an impenetrable sky-shield, creates a more stable and practical security environment. This perspective challenges the traditional doctrine of Mutually Assured Destruction, suggesting instead that survival is better ensured through prevention and interception than through the threat of total annihilation.

By redirecting the billions of pounds currently earmarked for the Dreadnought program toward missile defense, the UK could transition from a posture of threatened retaliation to one of actual resilience





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