Peter Hitchens 2012 TV Clash with Russell Brand Resurfaces After Rape Conviction

Peter Hitchens 2012 Newsnight debate with Russell Brand draws renewed attention after Brand's rape conviction. Read how the columnist's criticism was vindicated by new court verdicts and public praise.

Peter Hitchens received a wave of public acclaim this week after a 2012 broadcast clip resurfaced online. The footage shows the Daily Mail columnist delivering a sharp rebuke to Russell Brand during a live segment on BBC Newsnight. The renewed interest in the exchange follows the verdict handed down at Southwark Crown Court earlier this week.

Legal Verdict and Court Details

A jury at Southwark Crown Court found Russell Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The verdicts relate to allegations involving six women. However, the jury also cleared Brand of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault. The conviction has triggered a reevaluation of Brand's public statements and interactions from previous years.

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2012 Debate Exchange and Arguments

The original conflict occurred in 2012 during a discussion about drugs on BBC Newsnight. Brand, who has a history of heroin addiction, accused Peter Hitchens of holding homophobic views. During the heated exchange, Brand stated he had learned to love Hitchens. He then made a bizarre declaration that he intended to give Hitchens a kiss on the lips. Brand claimed this act would challenge Hitchens' prejudices regarding homophobia.

Hitchens Rebuttal and Professional Critique

Peter Hitchens responded to Brand by stating the comedian was incapable of serious debate. Hitchens questioned why a person unable to engage in rational discussion was permitted to work for the taxpayer-funded BBC. He also questioned why such individuals were brought before select committees. Hitchens maintained that he would not participate in a dialogue that lacked intellectual rigor. This stance was consistent with his later writings on the subject.

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Public Reaction and Media Validation

Online reaction to the resurfaced clip has been overwhelmingly positive toward Hitchens. Social media users described his refusal to engage with Brand as heroic. One observer noted that Brand attempted to frame the physical advance as a challenge to homophobia. Another user compared arguing with Brand to playing chess against a squirrel. This metaphor was previously used by Hitchens in a column for The Times and Channel 4 joint investigation.

Historical Context and Past Encounters

Hitchens had previously encountered Brand at a London debate on drugs. That event was chaired by Emily Maitlis. During that earlier interaction, Hitchens teased Brand about his hat. He also referred to Brand as an alleged comedian. Hitchens noted that Brand was not accustomed to receiving such treatment. The 2012 Newsnight segment was chaired by Stephanie Flanders. The renewed scrutiny highlights the disconnect between Brand's public persona and the legal findings of the recent trial.