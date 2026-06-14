Peter Heppelthwaite, Star of Only Fools and Horses Spin-off The Green Green Grass, Dies Age 59

Actor Peter Heppelthwaite, known for his roles in Only Fools And Horses spin-off The Green Green Grass and EastEnders, has died suddenly at 59. His family and agency pay tribute to a man described as a gifted performer and mentor who fought incredibly until the end.

The acting community and fans are mourning the sudden loss of Peter Heppelthwaite , a beloved actor known for his roles in British television classics, who has died at the age of 59.

The news, confirmed by his daughter Georgia Hewer-Heppelthwaite, has left his family in a state of profound shock. In a heartfelt statement, she described her father as someone who fought incredibly until the end, stating he passed away peacefully while holding their hands. She painted a portrait of a man who lived life with unparalleled passion and determination, never holding back, and whose deep love left an indelible mark.

The family, while overwhelmed by grief, has asked for understanding and encouraged people to share happy memories and stories about Peter, celebrating a life that, though shortened, was immensely full. His official representation, Apollo Artist Management, expressed their devastation in an Instagram post, remembering him not just as a gifted actor, director, teacher, and mentor, but as a person of extraordinary warmth and generosity.

They emphasized that his impact extended far beyond his list of credits across television, theatre, and film. Peter was particularly noted for his dedication to nurturing young talent, making other performers feel seen and supported. The agency conveyed their pride in having represented him and extended their thoughts to his vast network of family, friends, students, and colleagues.

Peter Heppelthwaite's career, which began after graduating from the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in 1999 with a role in "Two Point Four Children," was highlighted by two major television associations. He was best known for playing Jed in the BBC1 Only Fools And Horses spin-off, "The Green Green Grass," appearing in 30 episodes alongside original series stars John Challis and Sue Holderness. He also enjoyed a memorable guest stint as Linal in "EastEnders" during the 1990s.

The Only Fools And Horses Appreciation Society also shared the sad news, expressing their shock and extending heartfelt condolences. Tributes have poured in from fans and loved ones on social media, all remembering a performer who brought humour, heart, and complete commitment to every role and interaction





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