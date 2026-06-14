Peter Heppelthwaite, Actor from Only Fools and Horses Spin-off and EastEnders, Dies at 59

Peter Heppelthwaite, best known for his role as Jed in The Green Green Grass and a guest appearance in EastEnders, has died suddenly at age 59. His family and acting agency share heartfelt tributes, remembering his incredible fight, passion for life, and generosity as a mentor. The cause of death remains unknown.

Actor Peter Heppelthwaite , known for his roles in EastEnders and the Only Fools and Horses spin-off The Green Green Grass , has died suddenly at the age of 59.

His family is in shock, describing his passing as a peaceful death after an "incredible fight" in which he "never gave up.

" The cause of death is currently unknown. He is survived by three adult children, including his daughter Georgia Hewer-Heppelthwaite, who issued a heartfelt statement on behalf of the family. She expressed that while they are still processing the loss, they wish for people to share stories and memories of her father, a man celebrated for living life fully, loving deeply, and approaching everything with passion and determination.

His acting agency, Apollo Artist Management, also released a statement via Instagram, mourning the loss of their client and friend. They highlighted Peter's immense talent not only as an actor but also as a director, teacher, and mentor, noting his warmth, generosity, and profound impact on colleagues and young performers alike. The agency emphasized that his legacy extends far beyond his professional credits, marking everyone he encountered.

Tributes have poured in from fans and the Only Fools and Horses Appreciation Society, who expressed shock and sadness, extending condolences to his family and friends. Peter's career included a memorable guest role as Linal in EastEnders during the 1990s, but he was best known for playing Jed in The Green Green Grass, where he starred alongside John Challis and Sue Holderness for 30 episodes.

He graduated from the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in 1999 and began his television career with an appearance in Two Point Four Children. His work spanned television, theatre, and film, but his influence was felt deeply within the acting community and among audiences. The outpouring of fond memories in social media comments reflects the beloved actor's lasting impression





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Peter Heppelthwaite Only Fools And Horses The Green Green Grass Eastenders Actor Death

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