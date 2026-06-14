Peter Heppelthwaite, Actor from EastEnders and The Green Green Grass, Dies at 59

Peter Heppelthwaite, beloved for his roles in EastEnders and the Only Fools And Horses spin-off The Green Green Grass, has died suddenly at age 59. His family and agent pay tribute to a talented actor and mentor.

Actor Peter Heppelthwaite , known for his roles in EastEnders and the Only Fools And Horses spin-off The Green Green Grass , has died suddenly at the age of 59.

His family described being in shock, noting that he put up an "incredible fight and never gave up.

" The cause of death is currently unknown. He is survived by three adult children. His daughter, Georgia Hewer-Heppelthwaite, confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, saying, "After the most incredible fight, our epic dad, Peter Heppelthwaite, passed away peacefully yesterday holding our hands. Everyone who knows dad will know that this is a man who never gave up, loved deeply, and was just unafraid of doing absolutely everything to the fullest.

His life was shortened but immensely full of love, passion and determination that we will carry with us always. We're still in shock so please understand if we feel too overwhelmed to respond to anything right now but please don't feel sorry for our loss. We are beyond lucky to have had Peter Heppelthwaite as our dad - please just share a story about him, something you will remember him for, something we can smile about.

" His acting agency, Apollo Artist Management, also released a statement on Instagram, expressing profound grief: "We are heartbroken to share the sad news that our wonderful client and friend, Peter Heppelthwaite, passed away yesterday. Peter was a hugely gifted actor, director, teacher and mentor, with a warmth and generosity that reached far beyond the work itself.

He brought humour, heart and complete commitment to everything he did, and he had that rare ability to make people feel seen, supported and better for having known him. His career took him across television, theatre and film, but his impact was much bigger than a list of credits. Peter gave so much to other performers, especially young actors finding their confidence and their voice.

He cared deeply, worked tirelessly, and left a mark on everyone lucky enough to cross his path. We feel incredibly proud to have represented him. Our thoughts and love are with Peter's family, friends, students, colleagues and all who loved him. Rest peacefully, Pete.

You will be very deeply missed.

" Heppelthwaite graduated from the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in 1999 and soon after landed his first TV role in Two Point Four Children. Over his career, he appeared in numerous television productions. He is perhaps best remembered for playing Jed in the BBC sitcom The Green Green Grass, a spin-off from the beloved series Only Fools And Horses, where he starred alongside original cast members John Challis and Sue Holderness, appearing in 30 episodes.

Earlier in his career, he also had a guest role as Linal in EastEnders during the 1990s. The Only Fools And Horses Appreciation Society shared the news on Facebook, stating, "It comes with great shock and sadness that we have to report the death of actor Peter Heppelthwaite, Jed from the Only Fools spin-off 'The Green Green Grass'. Our heartfelt condolences and warm wishes go out to his family and close friends.

" Fans, friends, and colleagues have flooded social media with tributes, sharing fond memories and celebrating his life and work





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Peter Heppelthwaite, Actor from Only Fools and Horses Spin-off and EastEnders, Dies at 59Peter Heppelthwaite, best known for his role as Jed in The Green Green Grass and a guest appearance in EastEnders, has died suddenly at age 59. His family and acting agency share heartfelt tributes, remembering his incredible fight, passion for life, and generosity as a mentor. The cause of death remains unknown.

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