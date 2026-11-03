Peter Farrelly Reveals Sylvester Stallone's Casting Advice for I Play Rocky

Director Peter Farrelly explains how Sylvester Stallone requested an unknown actor for the biopic, leading to Anthony Ippolito's acclaimed dual role in I Play Rocky ahead of its November release.

The upcoming biographical drama I Play Rocky has garnered significant attention following its premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. Director Peter Farrelly recently disclosed a pivotal moment in the production where original star Sylvester Stallone influenced the casting of the lead actor. This revelation highlights the collaborative spirit behind the film despite initial reports of Stallone being blindsided by the project.

Stallone Requests Unknown Actor for Lead Role

Sylvester Stallone initially expressed shock upon learning about the film, stating he had zero involvement and was surprised to read about it. However, after receiving the script, he granted his blessing for the project to proceed with one specific condition. He asked Farrelly to cast a relative unknown rather than a famous name, mirroring the situation when he first landed the part of Rocky Balboa decades ago.

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This request was central to the charm of the original character, as nobody knew him before he became an icon. Farrelly noted that this advice aligned perfectly with their vision for the new biopic. The director wanted to capture the raw authenticity that comes with an unproven talent stepping into the shoes of a legend. This approach ensured the new performance would feel genuine rather than manufactured.

Anthony Ippolito Auditions from Long Island Basement

Actor Anthony Ippolito learned about the opportunity and tracked down the script himself. He recorded his audition tapes in his grandmother's basement in Long Island. The young actor performed three scenes, including the critical door scene at the end of the script. He sent these tapes directly to casting agent Rick Montgomery, who forwarded them to Farrelly immediately.

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Farrelly watched the footage and decided instantly that Ippolito was the perfect choice. He described the decision as not being a gamble but a fully formed conviction. The actor demonstrated a deep understanding of the material without needing extensive direction. His ability to convey the essence of both the man and the movie resonated deeply with the creative team.

Dual Performance Earns Critical Acclaim and High Scores

Ippolito portrays both Sylvester Stallone and the titular character Rocky Balboa in the same film. Critics have praised his nuanced portrayal, noting he avoided caricature while capturing subtle differences between the real person and the fictional role. George Bate of ScreenRant gave the film a nine out of ten rating, highlighting the heart and humor in Ippolito's single scenes.

The film holds an eighty-seven percent Tomatometer score based on sixty-two reviews at the festival. This positive reception sets a strong precedent for its commercial rollout. The limited theatrical debut is scheduled for November six, followed by a wide release on November twenty. Early buzz suggests the film will appeal strongly to fans of the franchise.

Cast Details and Upcoming Release Schedule

The supporting cast includes AnnaSophia Robb as Sasha Czack and Matt Dillon as Frank Stallone Sr. Other notable actors include P.J. Byrne as Irwin Winkler and Toby Kebbell as Robert Chartoff. Stephan James plays Carl Weathers while Jay Duplass portrays John G. Avildsen. The ensemble supports the central narrative effectively.

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Robert Morgan appears as Burgess Meredith and Kiki Seto plays Talia Shire. Scot Teller takes on the role of Burt Young and Tracy Letts portrays Sandy Maddox. Written by Peter Gamble and directed by Peter Farrelly, the film runs for one hundred and twenty-seven minutes. It is rated PG-13 and produced by Toby Emmerich, Michele Weiss, Peter Farrelly, and Christian Baha. The story explores the making of the classic boxing saga through fresh eyes.