Peter Dinklage As Dexter: Resurrection's Villain Could Rival The Trinity Killer

The upcoming Dexter sequel show Dexter: Resurrection has cast Peter Dinklage as the main villain, Leon Prater, a billionaire venture capitalist with a dark side. Dinklage's casting is seen as one of the most promising villain choices since John Lithgow's Trinity Killer, with fans excited to see how he will bring this new threat to life.

Warning! This article contains SPOILERS for Dexter: Original Sin season 1.The upcoming Dexter sequel show Dexter: Resurrection has cast its new villain, and he already sounds like he has the potential to be as good as John Lithgow 's Trinity Killer . Though it's only months away, little is known about the plot of the upcoming show Dexter: Resurrection .

Only hints have been given about the show, such as how Dexter: Original Sin revealed how Dexter survived after being shot at the end of Dexter: New Blood. Aside from that, news about the cast of Resurrection has provided the best look at the new series. With each new actor confirmed to be in the cast of Dexter: Resurrection, the shape of the show has started to take form. For instance, when Uma Thurman was announced to be in Dexter: Resurrection, her character was described as a dangerous former special ops soldier who was working for a mysterious billionaire. Now, that same billionaire has also been cast, and the actor who will be playing him is great news for Dexter: Resurrection. Based on the limited knowledge available about the character and the extensive work of his actor, this new villain could even rival one of Dexter's best serial killers, the Trinity Killer.Peter Dinklage Is Reportedly Playing Dexter: Resurrection Season 1's Main Villain A report from Deadline claims that Peter Dinklage will play a character named Leon Prater in Dexter: Resurrection season 1. Dinklage's Leon Prater is reportedly a billionaire venture capitalist who presents himself as a generous philanthropist, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue. The report also noted that Uma Thurman will be playing Charley, Prater's bodyguard. Besides that, nothing else is known about Dinklage's character, but his wealth, power, and dark intrigue should make for a great villain. Dinklage's Dexter: Resurrection character may even rival one of the best villains in the show's history.Peter Dinklage Is Dexter's Most Promising Villain Casting Since John Lithgow As The Trinity Killer Dinklage Is Just As Talented As Lithgow & His Character Could Be Just As Intriguing It's obviously too early to tell how good Peter Dinklage's Dexter: Resurrection villain will be, but he's already shaping up to be one of the best villains in franchise history. In fact, Dinklage's casting seems like the most inspired choice Dexter has made since choosing John Lithgow to play Arthur Mitchell, aka the Trinity Killer, in Dexter season 4. Just as Lithgow was at the time, Dinklage has mostly been known for playing heroes or anti-heroes, as he did in Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War, and The Station Agent. Dinklage has played his fair share of villains, but he's also an acclaimed actor who is acting against his type. It should be a refreshing change of pace for the franchise. The later seasons of Dexter chose lesser-known actors, like Johnny Lee Miller or Darri Ingolfsson, as villains. More recently, Dexter: Original Sin cast Patrick Dempsey as a cop-turned-killer just two years after he played a cop-turned-killer in Thanksgiving. Dinklage's casting could add the perfect amount of variety into the tried-and-true Dexter formula to make Resurrection truly great. There are several other things that make Peter Dinklage's casting in Dexter: Resurrection seem similar to John Lithgow's in the best way possible. Both Lithgow and Dinklage have an incredible on-screen presence, and both can command any scene they're in. Dinklage should also be able to throw Michael C. Hall's Dexter off his game just as well as Lithgow could, which will make for a fascinating dynamic between Leon Prater and Dexter. Dinklage also has so much range that he could take Prater in a thousand different directions and be completely unpredictable, just as the Trinity Killer was.





