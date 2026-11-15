Peter Cullen Tributes Added to Optimus Prime Truck Replica

Joe Fiduccia adds Peter Cullen memorials to the Optimus Is Here truck. The tribute honors the voice actor with quotes and stars, preserving his legacy across North America.

Joe Fiduccia has unveiled a poignant addition to Optimus Is Here, his famous replica of the Optimus Prime truck. The new memorials honor Peter Cullen, the late voice actor who brought the iconic character to life for generations of fans.

Rolling Tribute Details and Design

The updated truck now features two distinct memorials that place Peter Cullen's head on the body of Optimus Prime in front of Cybertron. These installations include a quote from the end of the film: "When you look to the stars, think of one of them as my soul." This design was created in collaboration with an artist in Canada to ensure high quality and emotional resonance.

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In addition to Peter Cullen's memorial, the truck displays fifty stars representing individuals who have passed away. These stars include initials and dates for deceased persons, such as Joe Fiduccia's mother Judy and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington. The fan community submitted and paid for these stars, with all funds covering the costs of the tributes to memorialize them forever on a vehicle seen by millions.

Decades of Inspiration and Charity

Built in 2016 with legal permission from Hasbro, Optimus Is Here began as a project to inspire Joe Fiduccia's son. Ten years later, the truck has evolved into a global symbol of hope and leadership. Joe Fiduccia travels the United States and Canada with the replica, appearing at events and granting wishes for Make-A-Wish children.

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The truck has also escorted deceased children to their final resting places. Furthermore, Joe Fiduccia delivers anti-bullying presentations at schools, reaching almost 100,000 students across North America. These efforts highlight that the vehicle is more than a prop; it is a platform for kindness and community service.

Public Unveiling and Timeline

The Peter Cullen tribute was added to the sleeper cab on November 7th, 2026. The addition was officially unveiled to the public on November 12th through a recorded video. Joe Fiduccia set up the vehicle for an event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, when he shared the news with his followers and fans.

Ongoing Legacy and Community Response

Optimus Is Here already features side panels on the front bumper dedicated to the US military and Kyle Comeau, the artist behind the original flames. Kyle Comeau passed away before he could work on the screen-used trucks. This history of honoring the deceased aligns with Peter Cullen's family's request for fans to serve their communities with compassion and integrity.

While some fans debate the authenticity of replicas, Joe Fiduccia emphasizes that the character stands for justice and freedom. He states that it is now his responsibility to continue representing Peter Cullen's legacy with the respect it deserves, ensuring the spirit of Optimus Prime lives on through acts of kindness.