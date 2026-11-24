Hasbro Entertainment offers free streaming of Peter Cullen's final role as Optimus Prime. Viewers can watch the short film and the 1986 classic on YouTube.

Hasbro Entertainment has announced a special free-to-stream event for the holiday weekend featuring the final performance of voice legend Peter Cullen as the iconic character Optimus Prime. This limited-time digital premiere offers fans the opportunity to view the newly released animated short film, Optimus Prime: Awakening, alongside the original 1986 theatrical release, The Transformers: The Movie. The announcement marks a significant moment for the franchise, providing direct access to Cullen's concluding portrayal of the Autobot leader without any subscription fees or ticket costs.

Free Holiday Streaming Event Details

The streaming event is designed to celebrate the enduring legacy of the Transformers brand while honoring Peter Cullen's historic contribution to the character. Hasbro Entertainment confirmed that both the 12-minute short film and the full-length 1986 movie will be available for public viewing through a special YouTube premiere. This digital release strategy ensures that the content is accessible to a global audience during the holiday period, removing financial barriers for viewers who wish to engage with this special programming. The event serves as a bridge between classic nostalgia and modern storytelling, allowing new generations of fans to experience the origins of the character alongside Cullen's final tribute.

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Plot And Creative Team Behind The Short

The narrative of Optimus Prime: Awakening picks up immediately after the events of The Transformers: The Movie, where Optimus Prime meets his apparent demise in Autobot City. In the short film, the leader of the Autobots awakens in the afterlife, where he encounters a mysterious entity referred to as the One. This entity presents Optimus with visions of potential futures, revealing alternate timelines where the conflict with the Decepticons results in only further destruction. These visions challenge Optimus to reflect on his leadership and the endless nature of the war, forcing him to question whether defeating his enemies is sufficient to bring true peace to Cybertron. The short film is directed by Joshua Wassung and written by Ryan Parrott, who collaborated to craft a story that delves into the psychological weight of command and sacrifice.

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Cast And Anniversary Significance

Alongside Peter Cullen, the voice cast for the short film includes Mathieu Bourassa, Simon Henderson, Scott Law, Frank Welker, Gray Powell, and Jarret LeMaster. The production of this 12-minute special was specifically created to mark the 40th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie, tying the historical milestone to the new content. This anniversary context adds layers of meaning to the release, as it commemorates four decades of the franchise's cultural impact. The inclusion of multiple voice actors from the original and subsequent iterations of the series highlights the collaborative effort required to maintain the continuity and emotional resonance of the character across different media formats.

Impact On Fans And Future Availability

This YouTube premiere represents the first time the short film is available to the general public outside of theatrical screenings. For years, Optimus Prime: Awakening was exclusive to cinema audiences, making this digital release a rare opportunity for those who missed the theatrical run. The decision to make the content free and widely accessible underscores Hasbro Entertainment's commitment to celebrating the franchise's history in an inclusive manner. Fans can now access both the short film and the 1986 movie from any device with an internet connection, ensuring that the holiday weekend becomes a dedicated time for Transformers appreciation. The event concludes the holiday weekend broadcast, after which standard availability policies will likely resume for the digital platforms.