Peter Capaldi's Rise to Fame: From Doctor Who to Criminal Record

The article discusses the rise of Peter Capaldi from his iconic character in Armando Iannucci's The Thick of It to his role in the critically acclaimed British crime thriller series Criminal Record. It highlights his involvement in shaping the direction of both series and his enduring popularity.

Although he's been a fond favorite on British screens for many decades, thanks in no small part to his iconic role as the foul-mouthed government spin-doctor Malcolm Tucker in Armando Iannucci 's The Thick of It, Peter Capaldi s popularity in the U.S. would finally come when he was cast as the titular Time Lord in the iconic sci-fi series Doctor Who .

During his fondly remembered run, Capaldi helped steer the series into more mature and darker territory, in what is now considered a misunderstood period for the show





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Peter Capaldi Doctor Who The Thick Of It Armando Iannucci Criminal Record Cush Jumbo Detective Sergeant June Lenker Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty Jon Hamm Your Friends And Neighbors Margos Got Money Troubles Apple TV Streaming Top Ten Popularity Measuring Success

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