Peter Capaldi discusses the differences between Doctor Who and franchises like Marvel, emphasizing the need for creative nurturing over corporate brand maintenance. He expresses confidence in the show's future, noting that highs and lows are inherent to long-running television, and highlights the importance of showrunners shielding the series from executive interference.

Peter Capaldi discussed how Doctor Who differs from other franchises, such as Marvel, and why he feels confident about the show's future. Doctor Who can’t be handled like Marvel, Peter Capaldi says; the BBC series needs nurturing, not brand maintenance.

Peter Capaldi sounds confident about Doctor Who’s future, saying the show’s highs and lows are simply part of long-run TV. Capaldi says Doctor Who demands a full-time creative leader, which is why he passed on offers to join tender bids.

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Peter Capaldi argues Doctor Who works best when showrunners like Russell T. Davies and Steven Moffat shield it from BBC execs.had to share about her decision to leave the long-running show after two seasons and the important impact that co-star had regarding Doctor Who and what the post-tender future holds for the show.