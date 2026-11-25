Veteran trader Peter Brandt issues a fresh bearish warning for Bitcoin, citing historical trends of seventy-five percent corrections after bull markets. With BTC trading near sixty-two thousand dollars and significant ETF outflows reported, the analyst points to potential long-term downside risks.

Renowned market analyst and veteran trader Peter Brandt has recently issued a stern and highly bearish warning regarding the future trajectory of Bitcoin, suggesting that the leading cryptocurrency may be facing substantially deeper downside risks than currently anticipated.

Brandt's latest commentary draws upon a distinct historical pattern observed throughout Bitcoin's market existence, which indicates that every major bull market phase in the asset's history has been followed by a devastating correction of at least seventy-five percent of the previous parabolic upward trend. This analysis comes as Bitcoin continues to struggle with recovering from what is currently its most significant sell-off to date.

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The recent market movement has effectively erased nearly half of the asset's market value from its peak reached in October two thousand twenty-five. The trader's public posts on the social media platform X highlight this recurring cycle of extreme volatility, emphasizing that the current downward movement might not be a temporary dip but rather part of a much larger and more prolonged correction phase that aligns with historical precedents.

Historical Bitcoin Price Drops

Historical data supports Brandt's cautious outlook, as Bitcoin has previously demonstrated a capacity for sharp and severe price drops following major bull runs. For instance, during the cycle that began in late two thousand seventeen, the cryptocurrency plummeted by approximately eighty-four percent from its all-time high in December of that year to its low point in December two thousand eighteen.

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Similarly, during the bear market of two thousand twenty-two, BTC experienced a dramatic decline of around seventy-seven percent from its peak in November two thousand twenty-one. As of late November, Bitcoin was trading at approximately sixty-two thousand dollars, representing a decline of almost fifty-one percent from its recent peak.

While a full seventy-five percent correction from the all-time high would theoretically push the price down to around thirty-one thousand five hundred fifty dollars, Brandt's reference to a correction of the parabolic trend may imply a different metric than a simple percentage drop from the absolute peak. Regardless of the exact mathematical interpretation, the warning serves as a stark reminder of the asset's inherent volatility and the potential for significant wealth erosion during bearish cycles.

Brandt Pessimism Bitcoin Prospects

This is not the first time Brandt has expressed pessimism about Bitcoin's short-term prospects. Earlier in the month, he shared a weekly chart that highlighted a potential head-and-shoulders formation, a technical pattern that is traditionally interpreted as a signal of a bearish reversal. Brandt noted that if this pattern were to be confirmed by market action, there is a non-trivial chance that Bitcoin might never revisit its previous all-time high within his lifetime.

The chart also identified a critical support zone between sixty thousand and sixty-five thousand dollars. A confirmed breakdown below this level would likely strengthen the bearish narrative and accelerate selling pressure. This technical concern is further compounded by recent on-chain data indicating substantial outflows from investment products.

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Bitcoin ETF Net Outflows

A recent update from Lookonchain revealed that U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced net outflows of approximately nine hundred seventy-five million dollars over a seven-day period, with BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust recording the largest single outflow. These combined factors suggest a challenging environment for bullish sentiment in the immediate future.