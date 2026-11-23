Trader Peter Brandt states Bitcoin held key support at $55,150, citing technical patterns and broader market recovery linked to Nvidia's corporate decisions.

Technical analyst Peter Brandt has confirmed that Bitcoin maintained its critical support level at $55,150 over the weekend, signaling a potential stabilization period for the cryptocurrency market. Speaking on Monday, the seasoned trader emphasized that the asset held exactly where it needed to, suggesting this price floor may persist longer than initially anticipated.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis and Price Action

Bitcoin experienced a significant drop over the weekend, falling to its lowest price point since September 2024. The asset touched $55,150, marking the lowest price for the year 2026 prior to that event. Previous lows in 2026 included a value of $57,718 recorded on July 1, according to Coinbase data.

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Despite the sharp decline, the cryptocurrency recovered significantly by Monday. At the time of Brandt's post, Bitcoin had climbed back above $63,000, specifically trading at $63,338. This recovery followed a brief dip below $70,000 on November 13, which was the first time the price had fallen below that threshold since August.

Brandt shared a detailed monthly chart extending back to 2018 to illustrate his analysis. The chart highlights recurring patterns that the analyst has identified in previous market cycles. These historical comparisons suggest that the current price action is consistent with established long-term trends rather than a random market fluctuation.

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Chart Patterns and Future Projections

In a previous post on November 15, Brandt highlighted a potential head-and-shoulders top pattern on a weekly chart. He warned that if this pattern proves valid, Bitcoin may never surpass its October 2025 record high of approximately $126,000 in his lifetime. This cautionary note contrasts with his more optimistic historical data.

Conversely, Brandt has previously noted that all five major Bitcoin bull runs since 2018 began after drawdowns of 75% or more. He stated that if the current decline reaches $50,000, the next bull market cycle could drive prices to between $200,000 and $250,000. This projection offers a bullish counterpoint to his recent head-and-shoulders warning.

Earlier in April, Brandt suggested that Bitcoin could form an investable low in September or October 2026. He noted this low might not dip below the February low near $60,000. Furthermore, he projected that if the four-year cycle holds, the next cycle peak could occur between September and October 2029, reaching values between $300,000 and $500,000.

Nvidia Leadership Change and Market Impact

The recent price movement in Bitcoin occurred alongside significant developments in the U.S. technology sector. U.S. tech stocks rallied on Monday, largely driven by news from Nvidia. The company announced that its board voted unanimously to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, a decision that had reversed an earlier statement from November 17 where board chair Harvey Jones said there was no intent to reinstate him.

Nvidia stated that the board received input from senior levels of the U.S. government before making the decision. The company expressed confidence that Huang's return poses no national security risk. This announcement triggered a surge in Nvidia shares, which rose by 33% according to CNBC reports.

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Bitcoin's price action mirrored the rally in tech stocks. After recovering from the Saturday low to around $61,500, Bitcoin briefly climbed above $64,000 on Monday. The correlation between the cryptocurrency and major tech equities continues to be a defining feature of recent market behavior.

Synopsis of Recent Events and Dates

Jensen Huang had initially resigned from Nvidia on November 12, leading to the temporary uncertainty that affected market sentiment. The rapid reversal of the board's decision and the government clearance provided a strong boost to investor confidence in the tech sector.

Meanwhile, planning is underway for the Synopsis Edition 7 International Online Summit, which is scheduled to take place from December 14 to December 20, 2026. This event will likely address the evolving landscape of digital assets and technology integration in the coming year.

As traders digest the implications of Brandt's technical analysis and the Nvidia leadership stabilization, the market remains focused on key support and resistance levels. The ability of Bitcoin to hold above $55,150 suggests that buyer interest remains strong despite the volatility seen in late 2026.