Newly published diaries of Peter Bogdanovich offer an intimate look at his directorial rise in the 1960s and his complex personal life with Cybill Shepherd and Polly Platt.

Harper Books has released a new volume titled "But What I Really Want to Do Is Direct," an extraordinary collection of diary entries written by legendary filmmaker and critic Peter Bogdanovich. Edited by film historian Sam Wasson, the book chronicles the director's intense period from 1965 to 1971, offering unprecedented access to the personal and professional forces that shaped modern cinema. This publication provides a rare, real-time look at the man who helped redefine the role of the Hollywood auteur during a transformative decade for the American film industry.

The Evolution of the Hollywood Auteur Theory

Bogdanovich played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between European film theory and American studio practice, particularly through his advocacy for the auteur theory. From 1961 to 1963, he organized three significant retrospectives that served as coming-out parties for the idea that directors like Howard Hawks and John Ford possessed a coherent, distinctive artistry comparable to literary authors. His work demonstrated that these classic Hollywood figures were not merely craftsmen but true artists with a unique stylistic signature. This intellectual framework was crucial in shifting the perception of directors from industry employees to the primary creative force behind films. The influence of French critics from the 1950s had already challenged the industry, but Bogdanovich translated these concepts directly into American filmmaking practice. His monographs and articles provided the theoretical foundation that allowed a new generation of directors to claim artistic authority within the studio system.

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Diary Entries Spanning Six Years of Creative Output

The core of this new publication consists of thousands of pages of diary entries Bogdanovich maintained from 1965 to 1971, detailing his life as both a rising director and a prominent film critic. He died before he could complete the final project, leaving behind the raw journals which Sam Wasson edited with extensive interstitial commentaries and annotations. The book structures its narrative around six main story lines: his directorial career, his journalism, his relationships with actors, his obsessive movie viewing, his family dynamics, and his marriage to Polly Platt. These entries reveal a mind constantly at work, analyzing films and refining his craft while navigating the high-pressure environment of 1960s Hollywood. The diaries also include index cards Bogdanovich kept from the age of twelve, documenting every movie he saw, which underscores his lifelong dedication to the medium. This archival material offers a comprehensive view of his aesthetic education and his development into a major cinematic figure.

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Personal Relationships and Professional Collaborations

A significant portion of the diary details Bogdanovich's complex personal life, including his marriage to Polly Platt, who was his primary collaborator on all creative ventures during this period. Together, they had two children, but their relationship was strained by Bogdanovich's affair with actress Cybill Shepherd, who made her debut in his second film, "The Last Picture Show." The confessional intimacy of the diaries, amplified by his retrospective commentaries, provides a candid look at his sexual relationships and emotional struggles. Bogdanovich was born in 1939 on the Upper West Side, raised by his Serbian-born artist father Borislav and his Vienna-born mother Herma Robinson. His parents instilled in him a deep passion for movies, leading him to begin keeping detailed index cards for every film he watched starting in 1952. His early career included acting studies with Stella Adler and acclaimed Off Broadway directing before he fully committed to cinema. His meeting with Polly Platt while working as an artistic director for a theatre company marked the beginning of a lifelong professional partnership.

Impact on Hollywood and Industry Transformation

The period covered in the diaries coincided with a major generational shift in Hollywood that challenged the industry's traditional boundaries and commercial models. Bogdanovich's work and the films he championed contributed to the enduring changes in both the business and the art of filmmaking during the 1960s and early 1970s. His advocacy for directors like John Ford and Howard Ford helped legitimize the studio system's past while paving the way for new creative freedoms. The release of these diaries by Harper Books offers a historical record of this crucial era, capturing the energy and uncertainty of a changing industry. Sam Wasson's editorial work ensures that these personal accounts are contextualized within the broader history of American cinema. The book serves as both a biographical document and a critical analysis of the aesthetic principles that guided Bogdanovich's career. Readers gain insight into how a young critic from New York became one of Hollywood's most influential directors, shaping the industry's direction through both his films and his writing.