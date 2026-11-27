Director Peter Berg confirms interest in Hancock 2, praising Will Smith's screenplay and stating he will return to direct if production conditions are met.

Director Peter Berg provided the first substantial update on the potential sequel to Will Smith's superhero film during a recent discussion about his World War II project, The Mosquito Bowl. Berg revealed that Smith personally sent him the script for the anticipated follow-up, marking the clearest sign of progress for the franchise in years.

Berg Praises Smith Script

Berg openly commended the screenplay written by Will Smith, describing the work as incredibly funny and strong. He stated that he would return as director if the project moves forward, emphasizing his personal interest in bringing the character back to the screen. However, he kept specific plot details under wraps and did not disclose who else might be involved in writing.

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Universe Must Line Up

The director clarified that his interest does not constitute a final commitment to start production immediately. He explicitly stated that he would only proceed if the right conditions are met, noting that the universe has to line up perfectly for the film to happen. This response signals a conditional willingness rather than a confirmed greenlight from the studio.

Sony Status Unconfirmed

Sony has not officially announced or greenlit Hancock 2, leaving Berg's comments as a promising indicator rather than an official production start. The studio has remained silent on release dates and schedules, maintaining the current status of the project as unconfirmed despite ongoing interest from key creative figures.

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2025 Livestream Teases

Talks about a sequel have persisted since the original film's release, with Smith teasing a very cool idea during a 2025 livestream. He mentioned that other actors were being approached for potential roles, though no casting decisions have been officially confirmed by Sony or the production team.

Future Production Steps

For the film to move into active production, several key elements must align according to Berg. The director's involvement is contingent on the script's approval and the overall alignment of studio resources, talent availability, and scheduling. Until Sony makes an official announcement, the sequel remains in a promising development phase.