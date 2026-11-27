Director Peter Berg reveals Will Smith has submitted a script for a Hancock sequel, aiming for a redemption arc that mirrors the actor's own public recovery.

Director Peter Berg has provided the most significant update regarding a potential sequel to the superhero film Hancock, confirming that star Will Smith is actively involved in the project's development. Berg stated that Smith has sent him an incredibly funny and great script for the follow-up film, signaling strong interest from the lead actor to return to the role.

The director described Smith as a very talented human being who, like himself, is not flawless and has made mistakes. Berg emphasized his personal affection for Smith, noting that he thinks it would be a very special film if the project moves forward and the universe aligns properly for its production.

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Script Development and Director Enthusiasm

Berg explicitly stated that the script is great and that he is very on board to direct the potential sequel. He shared that Smith reached out with the material, which Berg found to be a great deal of sense given the context of Smith's professional life and the narrative potential of the character.

The director highlighted the quality of the writing, noting that Smith sent him the script which contains surprising turns and a fresh take on the genre. This development suggests that the studio and creative team are moving beyond simple fan service to create a substantive continuation of the story.

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Redemption Arc and Public Image Recovery

The proposed sequel offers a compelling narrative parallel to Will Smith's own career trajectory following the incident at the 2022 Academy Awards. During that event, Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage, an action that led to him receiving a decade-long ban from Academy events and significantly impacted his reputation.

In the original Hancock movie, the plot involved a bitter anti-hero whose reputation with the public was soured by the property and personal damage created during his heroic attempts. The character eventually sought to redeem himself, a theme that directly mirrors Smith's efforts to win audiences over after the infamous Oscars moment.

Berg suggested that the idea of picking up the story of a character working to redeem himself would go a long way in reminding audiences who he is beyond the viral controversy. This narrative choice allows the film to serve as a meta-commentary on public forgiveness and second chances.

Box Office Legacy and Trifecta Potential

The financial success of the original film provides a strong business case for a sequel. The movie made 629.4 million dollars at the box office on a budget of 150 million dollars, making it a highly profitable venture for the studio.

Hancock landed as the fourth-highest grossing film of 2008, proving its massive popularity with general audiences. Fans have frequently noted that the film made for a great first chapter of a trilogy, as it established a world ripe for expansion rather than a standalone conclusion.

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Berg's confidence in the project is bolstered by the fact that people genuinely enjoyed the first film and wanted more of the character. The combination of a beloved property and a star eager to return creates a favorable environment for greenlighting the production.

Future Steps for the Superhero Franchise

While Berg expressed enthusiasm, he noted uncertainty about whether he is supposed to say certain details about the production timeline. However, the existence of a submitted script indicates that the project has moved past the conceptual phase into active development.

The director's willingness to work with Smith again, despite the actor's past errors, signals a potential shift in how Hollywood handles public figures seeking redemption. If the universe lines up, Berg believes the film would be special due to the authenticity of the themes involved.

Industry observers are now watching to see if the studio will capitalize on this momentum. The success of such a sequel would not only revitalize the superhero genre with a flawed protagonist but also cement Smith's return to top-tier blockbuster status after a period of significant professional turmoil.