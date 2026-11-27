Director Peter Berg reveals Captain Price will appear in the upcoming Call of Duty film. The movie, set in the Modern Warfare universe, targets a June 30, 2028 release.

Director Peter Berg has officially confirmed that Captain John Price will appear in the upcoming Call of Duty movie adaptation. The film, which is currently in the early stages of production, is set to release on June 30, 2028. This development marks a significant milestone for the project, which was first announced in late 2025 with Taylor Sheridan attached as a co-writer and co-producer.

Modern Warfare Storyline and Character Confirmation

Berg reaffirmed during a recent interview with Variety that the movie will be set within the Modern Warfare universe of the video game franchise. This specific setting is crucial for the inclusion of Captain Price, an iconic character who first debuted in the original Modern Warfare game. He has since appeared in every installment of both the original trilogy and the reboot series, making his presence in the film a logical and highly anticipated narrative choice.

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The director highlighted that Price is known for his genuine caring nature and his willingness to get his hands dirty to keep the world safe. These traits, combined with his instantly recognizable handlebar mustache and gravelly British accent, make him a central figure in the franchise. Berg noted that the film aims to chronicle the emotional and physical cost of war, a theme that aligns perfectly with Price's character arc.

Casting Process and Studio Involvement

Berg disclosed that the casting process for the Call of Duty movie is currently beginning. He praised Activision and Skydance boss David Ellison for having equal hands in the selection process, noting that they are being really smart about how they approach the casting. Ellison has described Taylor Sheridan as the best possible partner for this adaptation, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the project.

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While specific casting decisions have not been finalized, the confirmation of Captain Price's inclusion has already sparked intense discussion among fans. Many are campaigning for Barry Sloane to reprise the role, given that he previously voiced and provided motion capture for the character. Sloane's facial design for the Task Force 141 member closely resembles his own appearance, fueling speculation about his potential return.

Script Progress and Release Timeline

Taylor Sheridan is reportedly deep into the writing of the film's script, ensuring that the narrative remains faithful to the source material while expanding on the human elements of the story. The director indicated that more proper updates on the project will arrive in four months. This timeline suggests that official announcements regarding the cast and further plot details are expected later this year.

With a summer 2028 release date firmly set, Paramount Pictures is likely preparing for major announcements at next year's CinemaCon and San Diego Comic-Con. These events typically serve as the stage for studios to unveil key creative talent and significant plot points for highly anticipated blockbusters. The combination of Berg's directorial vision and Sheridan's screenwriting expertise sets a high bar for the final product.

Fan Expectations and Market Positioning

While some fans have expressed interest in frequent Berg collaborator Mark Wahlberg taking on the part of Captain Price, the majority remain focused on Sloane's suitability for the role. The challenge for the filmmakers will be to balance the expectations of the dedicated gaming community with the need to attract a broader mainstream audience. The modern warfare setting provides a rich backdrop for exploring complex themes of conflict and duty.

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As the project moves forward, the collaboration between Activision, Skydance, and Paramount will be critical in maintaining the integrity of the Call of Duty brand. The confirmation of Captain Price serves as a strong signal that the filmmakers are prioritizing lore accuracy and character depth. Industry observers will be watching closely to see how the casting choices evolve over the coming months leading up to the full production launch.