Peter Andre breaks his silence on the I'm a Celebrity cooking row, backing AJ Odudu and criticizing Mariella Frostrup's leadership style amid rising camp tensions.

Singer Peter Andre has publicly intervened in the escalating culinary disputes within the I'm a Celebrity camp, expressing strong sympathy for contestant AJ Odudu while questioning the leadership dynamics involving Mariella Frostrup. The former 2004 contestant shared his perspective on the show's evolution, highlighting a stark contrast between the camaraderie of the early era and the current friction among the 2026 cohort.

Peter Andre Reflects On 2004 Jungle Experience

Speaking on Unpacked on Friday night, Peter Andre drew direct comparisons between the 2026 series and his own appearance in the 2004 season alongside his ex-wife Katie Price. He emphasized that the primal drive for sustenance in the jungle historically superseded interpersonal conflicts, noting that contestants were simply grateful for any meal provided regardless of the chef.

Also read Mariella Frostrup Conflict with AJ Odudu and Joanna Page Sparks Jungle Tensions

Andre recalled that during his time in the Australian outback, the group never argued over who prepared the food because the overwhelming hunger made every dish taste significantly better. He stated that the modern obsession with assigning cooking duties appears unusual to him, given the fundamental survival aspect of the experience.

Tensions Rise Between Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu

The singer's comments come in response to a volatile exchange where Mariella Frostrup left AJ Odudu in tears after questioning her commitment to the camp's culinary responsibilities. Although AJ had only recently joined the camp alongside late entrant Leigh Francis after a staged elimination, Mariella pressed her to take charge of cooking duties despite the absence of a designated leader.

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AJ initially responded by stating she was willing to do whatever was required, but the conversation turned tense when Mariella clarified that the role would encompass breakfast, lunch, and dinner rather than just a single meal. AJ appeared confused by the aggressive tone, later admitting in the Bush Telegraph that she did not yet understand how her fellow campmates communicated their expectations.

Culinary Mishaps And Growing Camp Stress

The situation was further complicated by AJ's early struggles in the kitchen, which included serving burnt beans to the group. Mariella publicly expressed concern about AJ's cooking abilities, a comment that AJ laughed off at the time but which contributed to an undercurrent of anxiety. Compounding the issue, AJ inadvertently used up all the available rice for lunch, leaving the camp with no option for the following dinner.

Mariella later summarized the deteriorating atmosphere by stating that the group had shifted from being the happiest camp in the world to one defined by stress and tension. In a private conversation with AJ, Mariella insisted that the pair needed to nail the basic logistical tasks, a frank discussion that ultimately led to AJ breaking down in tears.

Joanna Page Also Voices Frustration With Camp Dynamics

The cooking row is part of a broader pattern of friction within the 2026 group, which has already impacted other contestants such as Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page. Earlier in the week, Joanna abruptly walked away from the camp, declaring that she could no longer listen to Mariella's voice and that the situation was causing her significant mental distress.

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Joanna confided in Ricky Wilson, the frontman for the Kaiser Chiefs, while taking a break in the jungle. She whispered her inability to cope with the auditory environment created by Mariella, and Ricky offered support by putting his arm around her and encouraging her to stay strong during the difficult period.