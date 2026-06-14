Peter Andre Captures Hilarious Tequila-Fueled outing with Children Junior and Princess as Family Celebrates 21st Birthday

Peter Andre shared an amusing Instagram video of his tequila-fueled day out with children Junior and Princess, celebrating Junior's 21st birthday in London. The non-drinking father playfully mocked his tipsy kids as they sang his hit Mysterious Girl, while Princess showed off her style. The post comes amid family drama surrounding Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews, who was recently released from a Dubai prison on fraud allegations, a situation that has affected Princess and prompted family concerns for Katie's wellbeing.

Peter Andre shared a lighthearted and hilarious Instagram video capturing a tequila-fuelled day out with his children Junior and Princess, while playfully poking fun at his tipsy kids.

The Australian singer, age 53, enjoyed quality time with Junior and Princess in London on Saturday to celebrate his son's milestone 21st birthday. In the video, Junior appeared worse for wear as he hugged his father, while Princess, 18, who is also an ITV star, spontaneously broke into singing her famous dad's 1995 reggae hit song Mysterious Girl.

The brother and sister took turns delivering lines from the iconic track as Peter recorded the entertaining moment, with the father humorously pleading in the video: 'I cannot cope guys. Honestly. Help!

' He later added in a caption: 'When dad doesn't drink but the others make up for it'. Princess herself admitted in the comments: 'One too many tequilas'. The siblings made the most of the celebratory day; Princess showed off her figure in a white crop top paired with low-rise oversized jeans, while Junior opted for a grey jumper with matching trousers.

Junior also shared a separate short video on his social media showing himself drinking tequila shots during the lavish meal. Hours after the celebration, he posted another picture looking thoroughly disheveled from the boozy day, writing: 'Tequila finished me off. Guys I'm done my head's spinning'. This family gathering occurs against the backdrop of ongoing drama involving Katie Price, Princess's mother, and her husband Lee Andrews.

Princess and her friend Heidi Katona recently shared details of their glitzy trip to Monaco for the Grand Prix, seemingly taking a break from the family turmoil. During that trip, Princess was pictured holding a £440 bottle of Belvedere vodka, looking stunning in blue trousers with a sheer lace top that revealed her bra underneath.

Heidi, 19, whose mother is Kerry Katona, also posted numerous snaps, including one in a plunging top and slip skirt, as well as a video featuring Junior. The context for this escape is the recent arrest of Lee Andrews, Katie Price's husband, on fraud allegations in Dubai. The self-proclaimed billionaire, 43, was incarcerated at Al Awir Central Prison last month, with Katie, 48, publicizing that a six-figure sum was required for his release.

Reports indicated Lee was desperately attempting to raise £140,000 for his freedom and had even pleaded with Katie to establish a GoFundMe to gather the funds. However, recent developments have seen Lee freed from prison. Katie Price revealed to The Sun that he has been released, with a friend confirming: 'Lee is out'.

He reportedly FaceTimed Katie shortly after his release, and while she was pleased to hear from him, she was said to be demanding answers and refusing to pay any portion of the £140,000 bail fine. The friend provided insight: 'Of course she has heard the discourse surrounding him, and she's not stupid. She knows the optics aren't great if she stays with this man.

But as any woman who has been love-bombed knows, it's hard to leave when you're being treated so well. For whatever reason, she still loves him and is hugely physically attracted to him,' but added: 'But make no bones about it: Lee is a conman and a fraud and there must be consequences to his despicable actions. She must leave this man.

' The publication also published the first image of Lee since his release, showing him wearing a baseball cap and a heavy tan with his usual cheery smile. Katie's representatives declined to comment when approached by the Daily Mail. The saga began when Katie flew to Dubai to support Lee after his arrest, initially prepared to pay £6,500 for his release, only to be told the fee had surged to £140,000 due to an additional property-related case pending against Lee.

Katie refused to cover this amount, and Lee subsequently inquired about a fundraiser, to which Katie allegedly responded: 'No-one will do that for you, Lee, trust me. Everyone hates you.

' Sources further told the Daily Mail that Katie's family is increasingly worried about her mental health and her children's welfare, noting that she has been spending excessive time away from her kids while traveling internationally





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Peter Andre Junior Andre Princess Andre Katie Price Lee Andrews Tequila Instagram Video 21St Birthday Mysterious Girl Dubai Prison Fraud Allegations Family Drama

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