Peter and Julie Hevezi Transform Encinitas Backyard for WaterSmart Contest Win

San Diego couple Peter and Julie Hevezi removed a pool to create a drought-tolerant garden in Encinitas, winning Olivenhain Municipal Water District's WaterSmart Landscape Contest.

San Diego couple Peter and Julie Hevezi successfully transformed their Encinitas backyard into a water-wise oasis, earning recognition from the Olivenhain Municipal Water District. The pair, who relocated from San Francisco in 2003, recently won the district's WaterSmart Landscape Contest for their sustainable garden design.

Peter, a biochemist, and Julie, a retired critical care nurse at UCSD Health, purchased their home on a cul-de-sac in 2004. The property featured a surprising quarter-acre backyard dominated by a kidney-shaped pool and steep slopes covered in ice plant.

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Water Conservation Drives Landscape Overhaul

The Hevezis began their initial landscaping efforts in September 2005. Peter planted fruit trees including figs, pomegranates, plums, olives, persimmons, and guavas. He also installed an arbor for jasmine, which he later replaced with metal due to deterioration.

Saving water became a primary goal as the family adjusted to the Southern California climate. Between 2020 and July of that year, the couple removed the pool and re-landscaped the slope. They created distinct zones in the flat areas using low-water and native plants.

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Professional Help from Karme Landscape and Design

Despite Peter's gardening experience in London, the couple struggled with the local environment. They sought expertise at a home and garden show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. There, they met Karme' Landscape and Design.

The owners of Karme' Landscape and Design guided the couple on drought-tolerant options. The company handled the pool removal and selected plants suited for the yard's southern exposure. Work began in April 2020.

WaterSmart Landscape Contest Victory and Financial Impact

The Hevezis learned about the Olivenhain Municipal Water District's WaterSmart Landscape Contest after completing the project. They attended an informational session about low water use when they saw a flyer for the competition.

One week after receiving the award, the couple used their $250 check to purchase two additional rainwater collection barrels. They also installed the necessary water collection system to maximize efficiency.

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The removal of the pool resulted in an immediate twenty percent drop in water usage. Peter marveled at how little water the garden consumed relative to its size.

The current garden features firecracker plants and succulents that thrive in all-day sun. Peter and Julie now live in the home with their Maltipoo, Sushi, and cat, Chloe. Their daughter and seventeen-year-old granddaughter also reside with them.